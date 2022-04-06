Gary Anderson tests positive for Covid-19 and ruled out of Premier League in Leeds

Gary Anderson had been scheduled to play Michael van Gerwen in their quarter-final at the First Direct Arena

Gary Anderson has been ruled out of Thursday's Premier League night in Leeds after testing positive for Covid-19.

The two-time Premier League champion had been scheduled to play Michael van Gerwen in their quarter-final at the First Direct Arena.

However, having felt unwell while at home he has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Leeds, and will now miss Night Nine on Thursday night.

Under tournament rules, Van Gerwen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals and progresses into the semi-finals, where he will play Michael Smith or Peter Wright.

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen - Bye (Gary Anderson withdrawn)

Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

Smith/Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Cullen/Clayton vs Wade/Price

Watch Night 9 of Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Action on Thursday from 7pm.