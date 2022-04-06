Gary Anderson tests positive for Covid-19 and ruled out of Premier League in Leeds
The two-time Premier League champion tested positive prior to travelling to Leeds; he was due to face Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals; Van Gerwen is awarded a 6-0 win and progresses into the semi-finals, where he will play Michael Smith or Peter Wright
Gary Anderson has been ruled out of Thursday's Premier League night in Leeds after testing positive for Covid-19.
The two-time Premier League champion had been scheduled to play Michael van Gerwen in their quarter-final at the First Direct Arena.
However, having felt unwell while at home he has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 prior to travelling to Leeds, and will now miss Night Nine on Thursday night.
Under tournament rules, Van Gerwen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals and progresses into the semi-finals, where he will play Michael Smith or Peter Wright.
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen - Bye (Gary Anderson withdrawn)
Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton
James Wade vs Gerwyn Price
Semi-Finals
Smith/Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Cullen/Clayton vs Wade/Price
