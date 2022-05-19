Premier League Darts: Peter Wright has reset his arm in bid to reach Playoffs

Peter Wright is feeling refreshed as he hopes to continue his Premier League Darts challenge with a huge clash against James Wade at London's O2 Arena on Thursday.

The World Champion sits in fourth place in the Premier League table with two league nights remaining, as he prepares to take on Wade on a huge night of darts - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

'Snakebite' has lost in the quarter-finals of Premier League nights in Dublin, Glasgow and Sheffield recently as well as enduring three last 32 exits on the European Tour circuit.

But he is now hoping to recapture the form which saw him lift the World Matchplay and World title at Alexandra Palace in the space of six glorious months for the Scot.

The world No 1 missed last weekend's event in Prague in order to rest and recuperate ahead of a busy period in the calendar.

"That was my idea, to take a little bit of time off to reset my arm and my concentration levels," said Wright.

"I hadn't been playing proper darts. I needed a couple of days just to reset myself. I know I've got a busy time coming up.

"I take a little bit of time off here and there just to recharge the batteries and get proper focus.

"People do different things and you've got to do what feels right for yourself.

"I'd like to win the Premier League and I've still got a chance and then, going to New York, I'd love to go and win that, and obviously we've got the World Cup as well. It's all up for grabs."

Who will grab final Premier League playoff spots?

With Jonny Clayton and Michael van Gerwen having qualified for the playoffs in Berlin on Monday, June 13, Wade is in pole position to claim third spot with Wright, Gerwyn Price, Joe Cullen and Michael Smith in the mix for the final position - which is brewing nicely.

The players reconvene at London's O2 Arena this Thursday night before they head to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle for the penultimate week of the tournament.

Price is finding his form as the race for the Playoffs hots up

"Price's victory in Sheffield last week has put him in a really strong position to qualify, but mathematically any one of the other five can join MVG and Clayton in the playoffs," said Sky Sports' Laura Turner.

"I've changed my mind about a million times over this, but what makes this Premier League so exciting is the fact that they're playing for something every week and the £10k bonus. There is that additional carrot - even for Gary Anderson, who can't make the playoffs - at the end of the night.

"I can see Wade holding on to third spot and then probably Price, but a lot will depend on that opening match of the night against Clayton. You can't really write off Joe Cullen and if Michael Smith can pull out a couple of wins, anything can still happen."

Night 15 - The O2, London

Thursday May 19

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

James Wade v Peter Wright

Joe Cullen v Gary Anderson

Semi-Finals

Price/Clayton v Smith/Van Gerwen

Wade/Wright v Cullen/Anderson