PDC European Tour: Luke Humphries beats Rob Cross to win in Stuttgart

Luke Humphries claimed the Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix title in Stuttgart on Sunday

Luke Humphries claimed his third European Tour title of 2022 with a stunning 8-7 win over Rob Cross in Sunday's Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix final.

Humphries was victorious against Cross a week ago in Prague to claim the Czech Darts Open title, and matched that result to scoop a third £25,000 European Tour triumph of 2022 in style.

Cross took the final all the way to a deciding leg but was agonisingly left just short of victory for a seventh time on the European Tour - and in his third decider of the year - as Humphries took out 108 for the title.

"It's fantastic," said Humphries. "Rob's one of the nicest guys in the PDC and it's no coincidence [that] we have practiced together for the last two European Tours and made the final together.

"It was a great game, full of everything. At the start of that game we must have been averaging 113-114, it felt amazing. I know I dropped off a little bit but then I missed because Rob put me under pressure.

"I thought I played fantastic there but Rob was the better player overall because he was consistent throughout the whole game.

"I missed a couple of match darts but that 108 was clinical and one of the best out-shots of my career.

"I'm making huge strides in the game and there's a lot more to come."

Rob Cross (left) agonisingly left just short of victory for a seventh time on the European Tour

Humphries built his form as the day progressed, seeing off Joe Murnan 6-3 in the third round, whitewashing Brendan Dolan in the quarter-finals with a 100 average and then posting a 108 average in a brilliant 7-4 semi-final defeat of Peter Wright.

Cross, the reigning European Champion was left to rue another loss in a European Tour final - his seventh in a run spanning five years since turning professional in 2017.

"I'm glad I don't struggle with 'majors' to win them - these are 10 times harder!" admitted Cross.

"Credit to Luke, I thought he played great, he was the better player and if he hit doubles earlier I was out of there earlier.

"He's superb and I've got a lot of time for him."

The PDC European Tour continues next weekend with the Jack's Dutch Darts Championship at the Ijsselhallen in Zwolle from May 27-29.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Night 15 of the Premier League Darts in London as Joe Cullen moved into the playoff spots The best of the action from Night 15 of the Premier League Darts in London as Joe Cullen moved into the playoff spots

Interwetten European Darts Grand Prix

Sunday May 22

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Martin Schindler 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Damon Heta 6-5 Ryan Searle

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Luke Humphries 6-3 Joe Murnan

Peter Wright 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Rafferty

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Damon Heta 6-5 Martin Schindler

Rob Cross 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries 6-0 Brendan Dolan

Peter Wright 6-1 Danny Noppert

Semi-Finals

Rob Cross 7-4 Damon Heta

Luke Humphries 7-4 Peter Wright

Final

Luke Humphries 8-7 Rob Cross