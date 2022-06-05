US Darts Masters: Michael Smith proves too good for Michael van Gerwen at Madison Square Garden

Michael Smith proved too good for Michael van Gerwen in the final of the US Darts Masters on Saturday

Michael Smith won his first US Darts Masters title in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, defeating Michael van Gerwen 8-4 in the final in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Smith, who had lost in the World Championship and UK Open finals earlier this year, but has won the final Premier League night in Newcastle and a European Tour title in the nine days before his Madison Square Garden success, proved too hot for the Dutchman in the final.

Smith lifts the trophy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Englishman had opened the tournament on Friday with victory over Doug Boehm, and began Saturday's final stages with an 8-3 defeat of Gary Anderson.

He then landed eight 180s in an 8-6 semi-final win over World Champion Peter Wright, before coming from 3-1 and 4-3 down in the final to defeat Van Gerwen with five straight legs.

Van Gerwen had finished 130 in leg seven to restore his advantage, but Smith hit back with a 100 checkout, moved ahead with tops and then produced legs of 14, 14 and 12 darts to wrap up the title.

"I've won tournaments before but it's unreal to win at Madison Square Garden," said Smith. "Everyone wanted to win this event and it's unreal for me to be that person.

"I've just won a tournament in the most iconic venue in the world, and I'm the first person to do it. I'm ecstatic.

"I wasn't playing my best darts, but I put in a decent second half in the final. I did that earlier against Peter too and long may it continue.

"Michael's the same, we're capable of putting in four or five legs on the spin with no reply, and luckily I did."

Smith added: "I'm playing well and picking up titles, and it's unreal the way things have swung in my favour.

"Since I won the last night of the Premier League, my confidence has grown and grown. I wasn't chasing results, I was chasing wins and I've just won the first ever tournament at Madison Square Garden.

"Now that I'm making finals each week and winning them - and the way I'm winning them - is massive for my confidence and self-belief."

Leonard Gates enjoyed the biggest triumph of his career with victory in the North American Championship in New York (Picture courtesy of Ed Mulholland/PDC)

Leonard Gates enjoyed the biggest triumph of his career with victory in the North American Championship.

Texas star Gates secured the $10,000 title and a spot in the World Darts Championship with his 6-3 defeat of Danny Baggish.

The Houston thrower - a former Minor League baseball pitcher - said: "It's amazing - the feeling is overwhelming. I'm so delighted and the World Championship is definitely something to look forward to."

2022 US Darts Masters

Saturday June 4

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith 8-3 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 8-3 Leonard Gates

Gerwyn Price 8-7 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 James Wade

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 8-6 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 8-4 Gerwyn Price

Final

Michael Smith 8-4 Michael van Gerwen

The World Series of Darts continues next weekend with the Nordic Darts Masters at Forum Copenhagen on June 10-11