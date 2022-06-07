Premier League Darts: Joe Cullen aiming for glory in Berlin

Joe Cullen will take on Jonny Clayton in the semi-finals in Berlin next Monday

Joe Cullen says his grit and determination on the oche has given him a "different perspective" on his game ahead of Monday's Premier League Play-Offs.

'The Rockstar' from Yorkshire, defeated World Champion Peter Wright 6-4 in a winner-takes-all clash in Newcastle last time out to cap off an excellent debut campaign.

He could now become the third consecutive debutant to lift the Premier League title, following in the footsteps of Glen Durrant and red-hot Welshman Jonny Clayton - who he will face in next week's semi-finals.

"I have been waiting for the Premier League for a long, long time," added Cullen, who finished fourth in the Premier League standings having won in Rotterdam as well as finishing as runner-up on three other occasions.

"To get in was amazing, so to qualify is incredible. I am over the moon to be in Berlin.

"I have been a bit edgy over the course of the Premier League, and the night where the most pressure is on, I felt really comfortable. It is strange!

"I seem to have found a way to win. I have shown myself that I have that gritty side as well, which I never knew that I had.

"Until you start doing it in TV tournaments you don't know that you've got it, but to prove I can do it on TV and grind results out when it's not going your way, it has given me a different perspective on my game."

Play-Offs - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Monday, June 13

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton vs Joe Cullen

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

Final

Clayton/Cullen vs Van Gerwen/Wade