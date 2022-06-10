World Cup of Darts: Scotland will begin the defence of their title against Hong Kong
Taking place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 16-19, the 12th staging of the World Cup will see 32 two-player teams representing their countries across four days in a combination of doubles and singles matches - you can watch it all live on Sky Sports
Scotland will begin the defence of their World Cup of Darts title against Hong Kong, with the draw confirmed for June's tournament in Germany - live on Sky Sports.
Peter Wright and John Henderson, who secured the title with a 3-1 win over Austria in Jena last year, will once again join forces, with their first assignment seeing them take on Hong Kong duo Lok Yin Lee and Ho Tung Ching.
Top seeds England, represented by Michael Smith and James Wade, will go up against Czech Republic's Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek.
Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will reunite for a fifth consecutive year for 2020 champions Wales, as the number two seeds face the Philippines in their opener.
A new-look Netherlands side, made up of Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode, will compete together for the first time against Brazil.
Belgium, the 2013 runners-up and five-time semi-finalists, will take on Japan, 2012 runners-up Australia are set to face Lithuania and two-time semi-finalists Northern Ireland will play Gibraltar.
Host nation Germany will begin their campaign against Spain, while the pick of the unseeded ties will see 2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland take on Canada, and last year's finalists Austria face Finland.
2022 World Cup of Darts
Eissporthalle, Frankfurt
Draw Bracket
(1) England v Czech Republic
Latvia v Hungary
(8) Scotland v Hong Kong
Portugal v Italy
(4) Belgium v Japan
Poland v USA
(5) Australia v Lithuania
Sweden v South Africa
(2) Wales v Philippines
Austria v Finland
(7) Germany v Spain
Denmark v Singapore
(3) Netherlands v Brazil
Republic of Ireland v Canada
(6) Northern Ireland v Gibraltar
New Zealand v Switzerland
Session Schedule
Thursday June 16 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8
Friday June 17 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Round x8
Saturday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
4x Second Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
4x Second Round
Sunday June 19
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final