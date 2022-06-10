Fallon Sherrock beats Darius Labanauskas to reach quarter-finals of Nordic Masters
Fallon Sherrock demolishes 'Lucky D' Darius Labanauskas 6-1 - including a show-stopping 142 to reach the quarter-finals of the Nordic Masters; Sherrock was a finalist at last year's staging of the tournament in Copenhagen
Fallon Sherrock sailed past Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Nordic Masters on Friday.
Grand Slam quarter-finalist Sherrock, a runner-up in last year's inaugural staging of the tournament in Copenhagen, averaged 80 and landed a stunning 142 checkout on her way to a superb victory.
'The Queen of the Palace' bounced back from her disappointing early exit at last week's US Darts Masters to Leonard Gates to make it through to the last eight and a potential meeting with top seed Michael Smith if 'Bully Boy' can see off Denmark's Vladimir Andersen.
Sherrock was beaten by Van Gerwen in a thrilling final 12 months ago, after producing a remarkable comeback from 8-2 down to stun Dimitri Van den Bergh in the semi-finals.
The 27-year-old, who is hoping those positive memories can inspire another dream run in Copenhagen, surged into a 4-1 lead against former World Championship quarter-finalist Labanauskas before landing a roof-raising 142 (T20, T20, D11).
Labanauskas, who missed a total of 16 darts at double, was broken again in the very next leg as Sherrock took out 85 for a wonderful win.
