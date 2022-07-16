World Matchplay: Peter Wright hoping his gallstones don't flare up ahead of title defence

Peter Wright begins the defence of his World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens against Madars Razma on Saturday

Peter Wright is planning to avoid eating crumpets caked in butter ahead of his World Matchplay defence with the Scot currently on a waiting list to have his gallbladder removed.

The 2021 champion and world No 1 begins the defence of his crown at the Winter Gardens against Latvian debutant Madars Razma on Saturday, but he has been struggling with his health in recent weeks.

Wright is on a waiting list to have his gallbladder removed and is wary that, in his view, only a flare-up of his gallstones will stop him from retaining the Phil Taylor Trophy in Blackpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's the moment Wright became the 2021 World Matchplay Champion... Here's the moment Wright became the 2021 World Matchplay Champion...

"It could flare up at any moment, I am just trying not to eat crumpets caked in butter," he said.

"I'm just waiting on a date to go in for an op, they will ring up when they've got space with a surgeon.

"The docs want to take my gallbladder out with keyhole surgery. It will probably be around three months' time.

"I've just said not during the Matchplay or when I'm in Australia and New Zealand for the World Series. I've given them some dates but if it comes down to missing a tournament, I'll have to accept it."

First Round: Saturday, July 16 (1900 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting



Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Callan Rydz



Peter Wright vs Madars Razma



Jonny Clayton vs Rowby-John Rodriguez



Wright won the World Championship at the beginning of the year but admits his form since then has been "terrible" and has been affected by a number of external factors, including his ill-health.

"At the UK Open I felt like I was going to win that tournament, I felt great," he said.

"I was playing Joe Cullen and I went into the practice area about three hours before my match and I didn't get up to throw a dart.

"I was going to pull out but I didn't throw a dart until 15 minutes before I went on stage. I was in pain and I was going to pull out. It's not nice, it's happened before in the Players Championship when I had no sleep for about a week.

"Obviously my form has been terrible this year. I've had other stuff on my mind, we've had family stuff to deal with.

"All that is sort of settled so we know what we are doing now. My head is in a good space and that's all that counts. I believe I can go and do it again, only better this time.

"The other players will have to go back on the practice board if they want to win this one. I'm going to go and win it again.

"I've been to the final and I've won it. I know what it takes to win it. My head's right and if your head's right, it's difficult to stop someone if they're feeling confident."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wright celebrated his second world title with a Pot Noodle and a cup of tea Wright celebrated his second world title with a Pot Noodle and a cup of tea

After posting eight ton-plus averages across four days of ProTour action in Barnsley last week, Wright is back in bullish mood heading to Blackpool.

"You cannot beat being at Blackpool," said the 52-year-old, who finished last year's tournament with an incredible 104.91 average.

"It's a bit like the World Championship. When you walk into the arena, I get goosebumps. So many amazing people have performed there. You're in a special place.

"I believe I'm hitting form just at the right time, but there is still room for improvement."

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Mixed bag of results for 'Snakebite' since Worlds

Sky Sports commentator Laura Turner has no doubt that Wright will recapture his form on the Blackpool stage.

"You could argue it has been a mixed bag of results for Wright since winning the World Championship back in January but if you go back to how he played last year he was almost unplayable at times," she said.

"He goes into the event playing a player who has never beaten him before in Razma so hopefully he'll go into that with the confidence he needs to take forward.

"You do think, he's the world No 1, he's the reigning world champion, and if anyone can find that form at the right time it's Peter Wright."

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

A feast of darts coming up on Sky Sports...

A mouth-watering opening night in Blackpool will see a further three first-round clashes take place, including 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in action against Callan Rydz and five-time televised title winner Jonny Clayton taking on Rowby-John Rodriguez.

First Round: Sunday, July 17 (1300 BST)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ryan Searle



Danny Noppert vs Brendan Dolan



Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney



Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding



Sunday's afternoon session sees 2018 champion Gary Anderson face Daryl Gurney, while 2019 runner-up Michael Smith plays Andrew Gilding and UK Open champion Danny Noppert meets Brendan Dolan.

First Round: Sunday, July 17 (1930 BST)

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta



James Wade vs Martin Lukeman



Michael van Gerwen vs Adrian Lewis



Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall



Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis meet in a clash of the tungsten titans as part of a mouth-watering Sunday evening session which will also sees Luke Humphries face Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen up against Damon Heta and 2007 winner James Wade in action against Martin Lukeman.

First Round: Monday, July 18 (1900 BST)

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey



Jose de Sousa vs Gabriel Clemens



Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler



Dave Chisnall vs Kim Huybrechts



The first round concludes on Monday, with the night's action headlined by world No 2 Gerwyn Price as the Welshman takes on German debutant Martin Schindler.