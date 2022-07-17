World Matchplay: Gerwyn Price has yet to win in Blackpool, but he wants to put that right

Gerwyn Price is ready to flex his muscles at the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Monday night

Gerwyn Price has yet to win the World Matchplay in Blackpool, but the world No 2 is determined to add the Phil Taylor Trophy to his collection.

The Welshman is now a perennial winner on the PDC circuit with three Grand Slam of Darts titles in four years, along with the World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts, while he was crowned world champion for the first time in January 2021.

'The Iceman' has reached the quarter-finals at the Winter Gardens in 2015 and 2021, but has seemingly struggled with the relentless nature of the leg-by-leg format of the competition.

It is something the Markham thrower is determined to put right this time around.

"I want to win every major this year," said Price, who plays Germany's Martin Schindler on Monday evening. "The World Matchplay is probably the second-biggest ranking event of the whole calendar, so to win that one would be special.

"I want to win the Grand Slam again too, because people can't seem to beat me in that venue, but I want to win this title first.

"I'm looking forward to it [the Matchplay]. I need to play my A-game all the way through if I want to win it, because everybody is playing well, and anybody can beat anybody these days.

"I'm on the practice board, I'm playing well and I'm looking forward to Monday night."

First Round: Sunday, July 17 (1300 BST)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ryan Searle



Danny Noppert vs Brendan Dolan



Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney



Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding



James Wade is desperate to mark the 15th anniversary of his World Matchplay title triumph with more glory beside the seaside.

Wade was a 24-year-old when he won his first major tournament at the Winter Gardens in 2007, beating Terry Jenkins 12 months after losing to Phil Taylor in the final.

He has been back in the final four times since, losing three more to Taylor and one to Michael van Gerwen, and it is an event he ranks as his favourite, with this year's edition beginning on Saturday.

"I can't believe it's 15 years since I won in Blackpool. It's a long time but it doesn't feel like it," said Wade, who opens his campaign against Martin Lukeman on Sunday.

"To win it any year, it would be special but it's probably one that annoys me that I've not won for a while. I really want to win another World Matchplay.

"I want to win every tournament I play in, but this one means a little bit more to me. It's always meant more to me, I don't know if it's because it was the first TV tournament I won, or I just like the venue.

"It is my favourite venue, definitely. The first time I played there in 2006 was amazing and it was the first big stage where I got to the final."

Wade added: "There's something there and I still can't put my finger on it, but something is a bit special for me. There are so many different little factors that it could be, or it could be the fact that it is my favourite tournament.

"I do like it there and that's why it hurts even more when I don't perform well there because it's got everything there for me to perform well for - but it's also a joy when I do play well."

Sunday afternoon's action features a clash between 2018 champion Gary Anderson and two-time TV title winner Daryl Gurney, with former World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode opening proceedings against Ryan Searle.

Michael Smith, the 2019 runner-up, and this year's UK Open champion Danny Noppert kick off their campaigns against Andrew Gilding and Brendan Dolan respectively.

First Round: Sunday, July 17 (1930 BST)

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta



James Wade vs Martin Lukeman



Michael van Gerwen vs Adrian Lewis



Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall



Two-time World Matchplay winner Michael van Gerwen and 2013 runner-up Adrian Lewis then lock horns in a blockbuster clash on Sunday evening, with Wade also part of the stellar line-up.

Luke Humphries - a four-time European Tour winner in 2022 - will aim to continue his blistering form when he meets former UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall, while Sunday evening's action gets under way with Premier League runner-up Joe Cullen locking horns with World Cup winner Damon Heta.

First Round: Monday, July 18 (1900 BST)

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey



Jose de Sousa vs Gabriel Clemens



Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler



Dave Chisnall vs Kim Huybrechts



Price, the 2021 world champion, enters the fray on Monday night as the first round draws to a close, and the Welshman faces Schindler, who is making his first Winter Gardens appearance.

Meanwhile, 2019 champion Rob Cross faces Chris Dobey in Monday's opener, before seventh-seed Jose De Sousa and five-time quarter-finalist Dave Chisnall play Gabriel Clemens and Kim Huybrechts respectively.