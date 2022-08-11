Fallon Sherrock insists she has 'proven' she can win titles when not playing against men

Fallon Sherrock will be appearing on the big stage for the first time since her success in July’s inaugural Women's World Matchplay

History-maker Fallon Sherrock says she has "proven" she can win titles when not playing against men after clinching July's inaugural Women's World Matchplay.

Sherrock will be appearing in August's World Series of Darts treble-header which will be her first appearance since her success at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, where she defeated Aileen de Graaf to scoop the £10,000 winner's prize.

The Milton Keynes ace also defeated Irish teenager Katie Sheldon and former women's world No 1 Lorraine Winstanley to triumph in the first fully-televised women's event staged by the PDC.

"There was always the argument that 'she can't win it against the women, she can only win it against the men', but I've proven I can" Fallon Sherrock

"It is a big thing for me," said Sherrock, who sealed her spot in November's Grand Slam of Darts courtesy of her success in Lancashire.

"I never thought we'd have the opportunity to play at the World Matchplay and have a women's event there, so the fact I can say I'm the first winner on that trophy, that is amazing.

"I think it was really important for the women to get the opportunity to showcase what they can do, and overall, I thought we gave a good account of ourselves."

Sherrock spoke candidly about the unprecedented scrutiny she's faced since her World Championship exploits in 2019 when she went on to reach the third round, although her Women's World Matchplay success could ease that burden.

"I feel like I'm going into Australia with less pressure on me now," added the 'Queen Of The Palace'.

"I have proven that I can win titles when I'm not playing against the men.

"There was always the argument that 'she can't win it against the women, she can only win it against the men', but I've proven I can."

Sherrock has been an ever-present in this year's World Series, suffering early exits in New York and Amsterdam, while reaching the last eight at the Nordic Darts Masters.

However, having produced a stunning run to the final on her World Series debut in Copenhagen 12 months ago, Sherrock knows she's capable of delivering the goods against the world's best.

"I'm hoping I can play well consistently, and that would be really good for my confidence going into the next Women's Series, the Grand Slam and hopefully the Worlds if I qualify for that," she said.

"It would be great to win a few games. If I get to a final again - brilliant. If I won an event, that would be awesome.

"The most important thing for me is to play well though. I know where I went wrong in New York, so that will not be happening in Australia."

Newly-crowned World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen headlines the eight-player PDC field, which also includes reigning World Series of Darts Finals winner Jonny Clayton.

World No 1 Gerwyn Price and 10-time TV title winner James Wade will also compete alongside Dimitri Van den Bergh, twice a winner on the World Series tour in 2022.

US Darts Masters winner Michael Smith and Masters champion Joe Cullen also feature, with World Cup winners Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock among the eight regional representatives.

"They're all playing really well," Sherrock admitted.

"Michael [van Gerwen] coming back from his wrist surgery, he's done really well.

"Gerwyn [Price] hit the nine-darter at the World Matchplay, you've got Simon [Whitlock] playing in it, Joe [Cullen] too. It's going to be really tough to win, but I'm going to give it my best shot.

"I'm not going to put myself under too much pressure. I'm going to embrace the experience."