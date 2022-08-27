NZ Darts Masters: Gerwyn Price defeats fellow countryman Jonny Clayton to sign off in style Down Under

World No 1 Gerwyn Price claimed the New Zealand Darts Masters on Saturday

Gerwyn Price reeled off six consecutive legs to defeat his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton and claim the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters title in Hamilton on Saturday.

The world No 1 was denied by Michael van Gerwen in the Queensland Darts Masters final a fortnight ago, but he made amends to win in New Zealand.

Clayton was bidding to make it back-to-back World Series crowns following his win in Wollongong last weekend, and he started strongly, with an 11-dart hold in leg four sparking a sequence of three straight legs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Best moment? Funniest moment? Best checkout? Mark Webster and Abigail Davies hand out their World Matchplay Awards on Love The Darts Best moment? Funniest moment? Best checkout? Mark Webster and Abigail Davies hand out their World Matchplay Awards on Love The Darts

However, Price pinned double five to stop the rot in a crucial seventh leg, and he was indebted to the same target moments later, closing out a 12-dart break to restore parity at four apiece.

The 2021 World Champion continued his charge with legs of 15, 14 and 15 darts to move 7-4 ahead, and after Clayton fluffed his lines on the outer ring, Price converted a clinical 92 on double 12 to complete the comeback.

"It feels fantastic," said Price, celebrating his 26th PDC title and his second World Series of Darts triumph.

"Fair play to Jonny. I think he upped his game in the final, but thankfully I improved after the break and showed why I'm world number one.

"I think I was quite fortunate to win the last leg before the break, and I knew if I upped my scoring game I would have a chance.

"The crowd were absolutely awesome. They supported both of us tonight and they were magnificent. Thank you New Zealand!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Welshman raised the roof at Blackpool's Winter Gardens with this nine-darter during his semi-final against Danny Noppert... The Welshman raised the roof at Blackpool's Winter Gardens with this nine-darter during his semi-final against Danny Noppert...

Clayton, who dumped out defending champion Van Gerwen in a heavyweight quarter-final tussle, said: "Gezzy is lucky I missed those three darts at double 18.

"Fair play to Gerwyn. He came out of the blocks after the break and I can have no complaints. He was fantastic.

"I have loved every second of my time in New Zealand. We had two Welshmen in the final, and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

The World Series action continues next month, as Clayton bids to defend his World Series of Darts Finals title in Amsterdam from September 16-18.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Price was seen placing his water bottle very specifically on the table at the World Matchplay Price was seen placing his water bottle very specifically on the table at the World Matchplay

2022 New Zealand Darts Masters

Saturday, August 27

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 James Wade

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 6-0 Kayden Milne

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton 7-5 Michael Smith

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-4 Jonny Clayton