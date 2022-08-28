PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles
The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 World Darts Championship, with the Order of Merit winner also guaranteed a spot in the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts
Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend.
The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.
Greaves, 18, making her first Women's Series appearance since 2020, enjoyed a flawless Saturday to win 12 successive matches, take victory in both events and claim £2,000 in prize money.
The WDF Women's Champion dropped just six legs in as many matches during Event 13, following up whitewashes over Leonie Kammann and Lerena Rietbergen with a 4-2 defeat of Lorraine Winstanley - a Women's Series event winner earlier this year.
'Beau 'n' Arrow' then saw off Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Iselin Hauen to reach the final, where her dominant run continued with a 5-1 defeat of Mikuru Suzuki to claim the title.
Japan's Suzuki also won through to the Event 14 final later on Saturday, but was again thwarted as Greaves this time came from a leg down to win 5-2 - landing a brilliant 10-darter along the way.
Greaves' 94.21 average in the final bettered a 93.63 average in her quarter-final win over Stefanie Rennoch, while she also defeated Laura Turner in the semis after whitewashing Anca Zijlstra, Teri-Frances Kidwell and Evelien Van Tol earlier in Event 14.
Suzuki's run to the Event 14 final included a semi-final win over Women's Series Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, who was unable to celebrate her 52nd birthday with an eighth title of the year.
Recent Women's World Matchplay qualifier Katie Sheldon won through to the Event 13 semi-finals alongside Norway's Iselin Hauen.
The PDC Women's Series weekend will feature another two tournaments on Sunday.
The race to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay also began in Germany this weekend.
2022 PDC Women's Series
Saturday August 27, Halle 39, Hildesheim
Event 13
Quarter-Finals
Katie Sheldon 4-1 Priscilla Steenbergen
Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Aileen de Graaf
Iselin Hauen 4-2 Rhian Griffiths
Beau Greaves 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Semi-Finals
Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Katie Sheldon
Beau Greaves 5-1 Iselin Hauen
Final
Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki
Event 14
Quarter-Finals
Laura Turner 4-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Beau Greaves 4-3 Stefanie Rennoch
Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Priscilla Steenbergen
Lisa Ashton 4-2 Yukie Sakaguchi
Semi-Finals
Beau Greaves 5-2 Laura Turner
Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Lisa Ashton
Final
Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki