PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves claims her first two PDC Women's Series titles

Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves claimed her first two PDC Women's Series titles in superb fashion on Saturday to begin the year's fourth double-header weekend.

The race to qualify for this year's Grand Slam of Darts, World Darts Championship and 2023 Women's World Matchplay continues with Hildesheim's Halle 39 hosting four events across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Greaves, 18, making her first Women's Series appearance since 2020, enjoyed a flawless Saturday to win 12 successive matches, take victory in both events and claim £2,000 in prize money.

The WDF Women's Champion dropped just six legs in as many matches during Event 13, following up whitewashes over Leonie Kammann and Lerena Rietbergen with a 4-2 defeat of Lorraine Winstanley - a Women's Series event winner earlier this year.

'Beau 'n' Arrow' then saw off Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Iselin Hauen to reach the final, where her dominant run continued with a 5-1 defeat of Mikuru Suzuki to claim the title.

Japan's Suzuki also won through to the Event 14 final later on Saturday, but was again thwarted as Greaves this time came from a leg down to win 5-2 - landing a brilliant 10-darter along the way.

Greaves' 94.21 average in the final bettered a 93.63 average in her quarter-final win over Stefanie Rennoch, while she also defeated Laura Turner in the semis after whitewashing Anca Zijlstra, Teri-Frances Kidwell and Evelien Van Tol earlier in Event 14.

Suzuki's run to the Event 14 final included a semi-final win over Women's Series Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, who was unable to celebrate her 52nd birthday with an eighth title of the year.

Recent Women's World Matchplay qualifier Katie Sheldon won through to the Event 13 semi-finals alongside Norway's Iselin Hauen.

The PDC Women's Series weekend will feature another two tournaments on Sunday.

The race to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay also began in Germany this weekend.

2022 PDC Women's Series

Saturday August 27, Halle 39, Hildesheim

Event 13

Quarter-Finals

Katie Sheldon 4-1 Priscilla Steenbergen

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Aileen de Graaf

Iselin Hauen 4-2 Rhian Griffiths

Beau Greaves 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Katie Sheldon

Beau Greaves 5-1 Iselin Hauen

Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 14

Quarter-Finals

Laura Turner 4-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Beau Greaves 4-3 Stefanie Rennoch

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Priscilla Steenbergen

Lisa Ashton 4-2 Yukie Sakaguchi

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Laura Turner

Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Lisa Ashton

Final

Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki