PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves makes history with quadruple of titles in Hildesheim

Beau Greaves dominated the weekend's PDC Women's Series event in Hildesheim

Beau Greaves claimed another brilliant PDC Women's Series double on Sunday to cap off a history-making weekend in Hildesheim.

Greaves, making her first Women's Series appearance since 2020, claimed back-to-back titles on Saturday to scoop £2,000 in prize money, and she repeated the feat in emphatic fashion on Sunday.

The WDF Women's Champion reaffirmed her credentials with a series of sparkling displays at Halle 39, registering an astonishing 24-match winning run across the weekend.

Greaves is now just £1,800 adrift of provisional qualification for the 2022-23 World Darts Championship, despite missing the opening 12 events of this year's Women's Series.

The 18-year-old kicked off Sunday's Event 15 action with whitewash victories over Tharsissia Werinussa and Laura Turner, before surviving a match dart to edge out Lorraine Winstanley.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Greaves then overcame Priscilla Steenbergen and Deta Hedman to set up a third consecutive final against Mikuru Suzuki, and the pair traded blows in a high-quality contest, with Suzuki firing in two 12-darters to level at three apiece.

However, Greaves responded with back-to-back 12-darters of her own to claim a record-breaking third straight title, converting a magnificent 161 finish on the bull to prevail with a 95.46 average.

She maintained her dominance in the early stages of Event 16, following up a crushing win over Britta Gabriel with victories over Dutch duo Sharon Straatsma-Pul and Roos van der Velde.

The Doncaster ace later dispatched Rhian Griffiths and Katie Sheldon to reach her fourth final of the weekend, with Aileen de Graaf awaiting her in Sunday's finale.

Greaves seized the early initiative with legs of 13 and 14 darts, and although De Graaf reduced the arrears to 4-3, the teenage sensation followed up her fourth 180 with a 73 checkout to complete the quadruple.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022-23 World Darts Championship, with Lisa Ashton now assured of an Alexandra Palace return.

Ashton - the winner of seven Women's Series titles in 2022 - will also feature at the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts alongside Fallon Sherrock, as she now cannot be caught by De Graaf in third spot.

The race to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay also began in Germany this weekend, as Greaves made the perfect start in her bid to secure a Winter Gardens debut.

The fifth and final weekend of this year's PDC Women's Series takes place in Wigan from October 29-30.

2022 PDC Women's Series

Sunday August 28, Halle 39, Hildesheim

Event 15

Quarter-Finals

Deta Hedman 4-2 Lerena Rietbergen

Beau Greaves 4-2 Priscilla Steenbergen

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Lisa Ashton

Anca Zijlstra 4-3 Yukie Sakaguchi

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Deta Hedman

Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Anca Zijlstra

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 16

Quarter-Finals

Stefanie Rennoch 4-2 Jitka Cisarova

Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Astrid Trouwborst

Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian Griffiths

Katie Sheldon 4-1 Yukie Sakaguchi

Semi-Finals

Aileen de Graaf 5-1 Stefanie Rennoch

Beau Greaves 5-2 Katie Sheldon

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Aileen de Graaf

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The 25th staging of the World Grand Prix 'Double in, Double out' set format is coming to Sky Sports from October 2-8 in Leicester.