Peter Wright thinks Dimitri Van den Bergh is 'the future of darts' but says he's still got it

Veteran Scot Peter Wright believes Dimitri Van den Bergh 'is the future of darts'

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright believes Dimitri Van den Bergh is "the future of darts" but says he's still got it at the age of 52.

Wright overcame the Belgian to prevail 8-6 in Sunday's German Darts Open final in Jena to lift his seventh European Tour title - his first since 2017 - in just his second tournament since returning from gallstones surgery last month.

Wright claimed his first European Tour title since 2017 as he edged out Van den Bergh in a thrilling final to clinch the German Darts Open glory in Jena

The World Champion defeated four televised title winners to scoop the £25,000 top prize in Jena - the scene of his World Cup of Darts victory alongside John Henderson 12 months ago.

"Dimi is the future of darts, but the old guy is still doing it," said veteran Scot Wright, who also defeated Raymond van Barneveld, Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith and Joe Cullen en route to glory.



"I feel for Dimitri. I know what it's like going up on stage when you're not 100 per cent and you're trying to perform for your fans.



"In the past couple of years I've not been 100 per cent when I have been playing, and luckily enough for me, Dimi let me off, otherwise it could have been 7-7 and down to sudden-death."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wright nails this magnificent bull, 25, bull checkout at the World Matchplay earlier this year Wright nails this magnificent bull, 25, bull checkout at the World Matchplay earlier this year

The Belgian was unable to add a maiden European Tour crown to his brace of World Series of Darts titles in 2022, but he was buoyed by the character he displayed, despite undergoing a medical assessment after feeling unwell during the latter stages of his quarter-final win against Krzysztof Ratajski.

"I'm really proud of myself and really proud of the tournament that I played here," said 'The DreamMaker'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van den Bergh became even more aware of Wright's quality whilst living with the world champion during lockdown Van den Bergh became even more aware of Wright's quality whilst living with the world champion during lockdown

"After the quarter-final I could have made the decision to pull out of the tournament, but sometimes you have to battle against yourself.

"I am so proud that I pulled through it, and that I managed to make it to the final.

"Thank you to the fans for helping me to get through this, and congratulations to Peter Wright, a deserved winner."