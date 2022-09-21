Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals
World No 1 Gerwyn Price says he is yet to fulfil his true potential, warning his rivals that he will be invincible on the oche in three years' time; "I'm really new to this compared to those players, so another three years where I can improve a lot more, and I will be very tough to beat"
Last Updated: 21/09/22 4:16pm
Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.
Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
'The Iceman' produced the goods in the latter stages of a pulsating contest, taking out 146, 121 and 116 finishes to prevail.
Price's victory over Van Duijvenbode saw him secure his eighth televised title within four years, but the 37-year-old insists he's yet to fulfil his true potential.
"I reckon in three years' time I will pretty much be unbeatable," declared the 2021 World Champion.
"Everyone else that is here now is experienced. Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen - even Jonny Clayton did a lot of BDO stuff with Wales.
"I'm really new to this compared to those players, so another three years where I can improve a lot more, and I will be very tough to beat."
"If I can start off like I have in previous years, there is no reason why I can't go and win that title again."
Gerwyn Price targets a second World Grand Prix title
The Welshman endured a challenging start to 2022, with a fractured hand derailing his Premier League campaign, but he's returned to form in emphatic style over recent months.
Fresh from reaching a maiden World Matchplay final in July, Price also featured in last month's Queensland Darts Masters final, before celebrating New Zealand Darts Masters success in Hamilton a fortnight later.
"It is always nice to win," said Price, who now sets his sights on claiming a second World Grand Prix title at Leicester's Morningside Arena from October 3-9.
"It doesn't matter if it's the World Series or TV ranking events - it fills you with confidence, especially with the World Grand Prix coming up."
"I know I'm playing well. I know where I should be.
"I have got a lot more in the tank, but things are going in the right direction at the right time of year. I'm full of confidence."