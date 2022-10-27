PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?

Can Beau Greaves reel in Fallon Sherrock (right) to join Lisa Ashton (left) at this year's World Championship?

With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot.

Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.

Greaves, the WDF Women's Champion is just £1,800 adrift of provisional qualification for the 2022/23 World Darts Championship, despite missing the opening 12 events of this year's Women's Series.

Women's Series Order of Merit Rank Name Prize Money 1 Lisa Ashton £8,850 2 Fallon Sherrock £5,800 3 Aileen de Graaf £4,200 4 Beau Greaves £4,000 5 Lorraine Winstanley £4,000 6 Mikuru Suzuki £3,150

And with £4,000 up for grabs with four events remaining 'Beau 'n' Arrow' will be targeting another history-making weekend in Wigan.

Ashton and Sherrock have dominated women's darts for the last few years

'The Queen of the Palace' Sherrock remains in pole position to join Ashton at the Worlds this December having accumulated £5,800 in prize money despite having missed a couple of events due to the World Series of Darts Finals.

Women's World Matchplay runner-up De Graaf sits in third spot on £4,200, with Greaves and Lorraine Winstanley in joint fourth on £4,000.

Trailblazer Deta Hedman is backing 18-year-old Greaves to give Sherrock a run for her money at the weekend.

She hopes the teenager will take women's darts to another level having overcome dartitis, which is the unexplained loss of motor control in the hand, wrist, or arm.

"Covid gave Beau time to rest up, re-evaluate and come back an even stronger person" Deta Hedman on Beau Greaves' case of dartitis

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "A lot of Beau's chances depends on how the draw goes and also how you perform on the day. It's a constant amount of games so you have to keep your composure.

"Beau has come through the youth system and was winning until she had the worst case of dartitis that I have ever seen.

"We were in Cheshire playing a tournament and it took her nearly an hour to play the final. We were playing pairs and I told her 'forget about it, just relax'. She wanted to have a go but it hit her in the right arm, so she wanted to try playing with her left and even then she had dartitis. I've never seen someone get dartitis in the left and the right like that.

"In the end, we lost, but then Covid came in and I think that helped give her the time to rest up, re-evaluate and come back an even stronger person."

Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies discusses the impact of the Women's World Matchplay and believes the gap between Ashton and Sherrock is closing

PDC Women's Series Dates in 2023 February 25/26: Women's Series 1,2,3,4 in Leicester

May 13/14: Women's Series 5,6,7,8 in Milton Keynes

June 24/25: Women's Series 9,10,11,12 in Hildesheim

July 29/30: Women's Series 13,14,15,16 in Milton Keynes

September 16/17: Women's Series 17,18,19,20 in Wigan

October 14/15: Women's Series 21,22,23,24 in Wigan

The fifth and final weekend of this year's PDC Women's Series takes place at Wigan's Robin Park Tennis Centre from October 29-30. Who will join Ashton in making it through to the World Championship at Alexandra Palace?