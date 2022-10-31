Beau Greaves says she will be ready to take on Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright at Ally Pally

"If I play really well, I know I can beat anyone" - Beau Greaves says making it through to the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace is a "dream come true" and a "bonus".

Greaves, who is nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', secured qualification in sensational style, extending her winning run on the PDC Women's Series to 52 matches with an eighth successive title in Wigan on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who didn't feature in the year's first 12 events, maintained her unstoppable form to seal an Ally Pally debut this December.

She prevailed in Events 19 & 20 to qualify alongside Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton.

"This is only the beginning really. I'm looking forward to whatever's to come" Beau Greaves

Greaves said: "It's a massive achievement. It's sort of a dream come true. I think it's a pivotal moment but obviously, when I do get there [to Alexandra Palace] I will enjoy every second of it.

"I just think it's a bonus really. Obviously to do that for ladies' darts in itself is amazing. I don't really have the words for it.

"I couldn't believe it because I never, ever thought that I would actually do that. It seems a bit surreal that I'm going to be one of those few that actually have the opportunity to go and play at Ally Pally."

Greaves, from Doncaster, has been beating men in darts leagues since she was 10, and now the reigning WDF Lakeside Women's World Champion will get a chance to take on players like Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and current title holder Peter Wright on the biggest stage of them all.

So asked what would be her dream draw, Greaves replied: "I have not got a clue. Honestly, I'm not bothered at all. Getting there and playing to a good standard is enough for me. It all depends, doesn't it? I wouldn't have a clue who I could draw and whatever, but let's see."

She later added: "I don't fear anyone because getting there is just a bit of a bonus. I've had my ups and downs but to get there at 18 is massive for me. I'll go home and practice and do what I normally do. The main thing is just looking forward to playing there and not thinking 'who am I going to play' or dreading it. I want to go there and look forward to going on stage."

"She throws with confidence, aggression and belief. Her style is fantastic." Wayne Mardle on Beau Greaves

Greaves kicked things off with a record-breaking Event 19 victory, posting the highest average by a female player to defeat Sherrock in a spectacular final.

The teenage sensation averaged 107.86 - including a 148 checkout and an 11-darter - to close out a thrilling 5-3 victory.

"We all know how good Fallon is - there's no doubt about that," said Greaves. "I just went in there thinking 'if I get beat, I get beat'. I wasn't too bothered, but if I played my game then it was going to be a good game and we both produced that.

"I think the 148 came at a pivotal time and sort of flipped the match on its head a bit. I kicked on, but what a brilliant game. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was one to remember."

Speaking about the support she received during the Women's Series, Greaves said: "It's been amazing. Everyone wants to get to Ally Pally, but for those who do make it, people support you and they do say 'well done' and give you hugs."

Greaves, who also produced her second ton-plus average of the day in a 4-1 victory over 'The Lancashire Rose' Ashton en route to winning Event 20, now hopes to do some damage at Ally Pally.

"It's a massive stage and I've played on stages before but that one tops it all off," admitted Greaves. "If I play really well I can beat anyone. I know it's going to be hard because it's my first time on there so it's going to be different."

Deta Hedman has spoken about Greaves suffering from the worst case of dartitis she has ever seen

Greaves, who suffered from 'the worst case of dartitis' fellow professional Deta Hedman ever witnessed, has managed to overcome adversity in her battle back and climb to the top of the women's game - all this and she doesn't turn 19 until January 9.

"Lockdown helped me in getting my throw back. I lost my throw completely and it all went downhill," revealed the teenager. "That's why I talk so much about enjoyment and no pressure because I know that if I don't then I could fall back into the trap and I don't want that at all.

"I might have the odd dart, but that's what you have got to deal with when you come across dartitis.

"This is only the beginning really. I'm looking forward to whatever's to come."

Greaves will become the seventh woman to ever feature at the World Darts Championship, while Ashton - who scooped seven Women's Series titles in 2022 - will make her fourth appearance in the sport's biggest event.