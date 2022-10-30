European Championship Darts: Ross Smith defeats Michael Smith to win his first TV title

Smith sensationally won his first televised title at the European Championship in Dortmund

Ross Smith produced an outstanding display to defeat Michael Smith in the European Championship final, lifting his first televised title in Dortmund on Sunday.

The Kent thrower, who became so disillusioned with darts that he walked away from the sport in 2017 before returning to qualifying school, beat Michael Smith 11-8 to cap an incredible comeback on the stage.

He had seen off Masters champion Joe Cullen in the first round and Dimitri Van den Bergh - the winner of two World Series events this year - to reach Sunday's final day of action.

He came from 8-3 down to defeat World Champion Peter Wright in the quarter-finals, and held off Chris Dobey 11-9 in the semi-finals before scooping the £120,000 top prize.

"I think I'm dreaming," Smith told ITV4 as he held the trophy tightly on stage.

"It hasn't sunk in and it probably won't do for weeks. I've never won a Euro Tour, so no words can describe it."

Ross Smith defeated 'Bully Boy' Michael Smith in Sunday's final

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

In his first TV final, the 33-year-old from Dover produced a 101.32 average, hitting eight 180s and pinning 50 per cent of his double attempts in an imperious display.

Michael Smith also averaged over 100 and hit eight 180s in a high-quality final, but was never able to wrestle the lead away from an unrelenting Ross Smith.

Ross Smith began in blistering fashion with a 133 checkout in the opening leg.

He then produced a 121 finish on the bull and was never headed as his namesake struggled to keep pace.

Michael Smith did level the match at 3-3, but that was as good as it got for 'Bully Boy'.

Ross Smith won the seventh leg and kept his St Helens opponent at arms length from that point, averaging 101.32 with a 50 per cent return on the doubles.

Both players hit eight 180s in a high-quality contest.

"I'm going to keep my feet on the ground and probably go to the gym tomorrow," said the new champion.

"I'll just keep plugging on and work my way up the Pro Tour rankings and the Order of Merit."

Michael Smith suffered more heartbreak for the third time inside 12 months following his losses in the World Championship and UK Open deciders

Michael Smith, the world No 4, produced memorable wins over Josh Rock, Luke Humphries and Dirk van Duijvenbode to reach the final but was once again left wondering what might have been.

"Every time Ross was on a ton-plus finish he was pinning it, fair play to him he did what he needed to do to win," reflected the St Helens thrower.

"My scoring wasn't the best but I wasn't too upset with myself at how I played.

"It's starting to become annoying [losing TV ranking finals] but I'll get there eventually.

"I've just got to keep going, keep believing and keep doing what I'm doing. Maybe I will win the next one, or the one after that. We'll see."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The wait goes on for Michael Smith...

2018 Premier League



2018 World Series Finals



2019 World Championship



2019 World Matchplay



2020 Masters



2022 World Championship



2022 UK Open



2022 European Championship



European Championship

Sunday October 30

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Dirk van Duijvenbode 10-3 Danny Noppert

Michael Smith 10-7 Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey 10-7 Dave Chisnall

Ross Smith 10-8 Peter Wright

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 11-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ross Smith 11-9 Chris Dobey

Final

Ross Smith 11-8 Michael Smith