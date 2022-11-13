Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld defeats Gerwyn Price with Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright also winning

Raymond van Barneveld won a rip-roaring encounter against world No 1 Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld turned back the clock to secure his place in the knockout stages at the Grand Slam of Darts after edging reigning champion Gerwyn Price in a deciding-leg thriller in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Van Barneveld - a Grand Slam winner in 2012 - defied a 106 average from the Welshman to prevail in an epic showdown at the Aldersley Leisure Village, recovering from 3-1 down to book his place in the last 16.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Sunday, November 13 - Afternoon Results Group C Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton Group D Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas Group B Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez Group A Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts Group B Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock Group D Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Group A Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld Group C Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen

Live Grand Slam of Darts Live on

Price made a blistering start to the contest, but Van Barneveld came roaring back, registering legs of 11, 14 and 14 darts to force a decider, before sealing the deal with a nerveless 67 finish on double 16.

Barney: One of my best wins ever

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raymond van Barneveld says his win over Gerwyn Price was 'one of his best ever' as he defeated the world No 1 to qualify for the knockout stages Raymond van Barneveld says his win over Gerwyn Price was 'one of his best ever' as he defeated the world No 1 to qualify for the knockout stages

"This is one of the best wins of my career," said Van Barneveld, who will take on world youth champion Ted Evetts in his final Group A tie on Monday evening.

"Gerwyn was a great sport. I think he was enjoying the game, and I was enjoying the way he was playing. This is what darts is all about, and I'm over the moon with this result."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barney turned back the clock to nail this sensational 96 checkout Barney turned back the clock to nail this sensational 96 checkout

Three-time champion Price will now face Dave Chisnall in a winner-takes-all clash on Monday, after the 2014 runner-up opened his Group A account with a 5-2 win over Evetts, averaging 101 and landing four 180s in the process.

Dirk van Duijvenbode was the first player to secure a place in the last 16, reeling off four straight legs from 3-1 adrift to defeat Rob Cross, with a 10-darter in leg five sparking his comeback.

Cross now faces a straight shoot-out for Group D qualification against Martin Schindler, after the German won the final three legs of his clash against Adam Gawlas.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best finishes from the evening session on Day Two of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton All the best finishes from the evening session on Day Two of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

World champion Peter Wright remains top of Group E, coming through a dramatic all-Scottish affair against Alan Soutar, who squandered six darts for victory in a dramatic finale.

Wright will lock horns with Nathan Aspinall in their final Group E clash on Tuesday, after the World Grand Prix runner-up got his Group E campaign back on track with a 5-1 success against Fallon Sherrock.

Michael van Gerwen made it 32 wins in his last 33 group games at the Grand Slam of Darts

Dutch star Michael van Gerwen has already sealed his spot in the knockout stages, breezing past Luke Woodhouse 5-1 with a 99 average and 50 per cent on the doubles to cap off a dominant display.

He will face European champion Ross Smith in a blockbuster Group G clash on Tuesday, after Smith recorded a 5-2 win over Nathan Rafferty to claim his first win on the Grand Slam stage.

Luke Humphries assured his place in the last 16, producing the performance of the tournament so far to dispatch Ryan Searle 5-1 with a sensational 107 average.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Luke Woodhouse hit this spectacular 129 on the bull Watch Luke Woodhouse hit this spectacular 129 on the bull

Sixth seed Humphries crashed in four 180s and converted five of his nine attempts at double to make it two wins from two in Group G, leaving Josh Rock, Searle and Scott Williams to scrap it out on Tuesday.

Rock secured his first Grand Slam victory with a deciding-leg win over Williams, hitting four 180s, taking out a 145 finish and firing in a 13-dart hold to claim a precious two points.

'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton is yet to drop a leg in this year's Grand Slam, making it back-to-back whitewash wins in Wolverhampton after sweeping aside Jermaine Wattimena to guarantee top spot in Group F.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Heta and Leonard Gates struggled under pressure in their last-leg decider Damon Heta and Leonard Gates struggled under pressure in their last-leg decider

Clayton now plays World Cup winner Damon Heta in a stellar tie on Tuesday night, after the Australian fought back from 4-1 down to edge out Leonard Gates in a remarkable contest.

Elsewhere, Michael Smith established control of Group C with an emphatic 5-1 win over Joe Cullen, extending his winning run in the round-robin stage to 15 games.

Smith's final Group C fixture will see him play Ritchie Edhouse, who preserved his qualification hopes with a convincing 5-2 win against Lisa Ashton to draw level with Cullen in the table.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best finishes from the afternoon session on Day Two of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton All the best finishes from the afternoon session on Day Two of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

Danny Noppert turned on the style in his 5-2 win over Simon Whitlock to maintain his 100 per cent record in Group B, averaging 99 to move to the brink of a place in the knockout stages.

The UK Open champion now takes on 2018 semi-finalist Mensur Suljovic in his final round-robin tie, after the Austrian battled past PDC Asian champion Christian Perez to move level on points with Whitlock.

Sunday, November 13 - Evening Results Group H Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams Group F Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates Group G Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty Group E Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock Group F Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena Group G Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse Group E Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar Group H Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle

Monday, November 14 - Fixtures (7pm) Groups A-D Third Matches Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Adam Gawlas Raymond van Barneveld vs Ted Evetts Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez Danny Noppert vs Mensur Suljovic Gerwyn Price vs Dave Chisnall Joe Cullen vs Lisa Ashton Michael Smith vs Ritchie Edhouse Rob Cross vs Martin Schindler

Groups A-D draw to a close on Monday evening, before players from Groups E-H continue their battle for qualification on Tuesday.

The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stages, with the last-16 action beginning on Wednesday.

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton all the way through until the final on November 20 - with every session live on Sky Sports & don't forget the World Championship is also coming to Sky Sports from December 14 until January 2.