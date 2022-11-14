Fallon Sherrock 'hate' comes from jealousy, says Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner discuss the 'hate' and hostility towards Fallon Sherrock and say that social media has a big part to play in the negativity. Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner discuss the 'hate' and hostility towards Fallon Sherrock and say that social media has a big part to play in the negativity.

Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner believe jealousy is fuelling 'hate' towards Fallon Sherrock, and have assured the Queen of the Palace that she need not change anything about the way she approaches the sport.

Sherrock revealed this week that she had been made to feel 'unwelcome' by fellow players, pointing at the hostile environment she experienced during the PDC Women's Series in Wigan.

The 28-year-old has asserted herself at the forefront of the women's game since her historic outing at the 2020 World Championship, having gone on to reach the Nordic Darts Masters final and last year's Grand Slam quarter-finals before winning the Women's Matchplay in July.

Speaking to reporters, Sherrock said fellow players are "against" herself and Lisa Ashton despite their instrumental roles in the rise of the women's game.

Fallon Sherrock qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts with victory at the first ever Women's Matchplay

"It's horrible that she is feeling that way, social media, it brings it into the household, it's not nice at all," said Laura Turner.

"I just think if there are people, players, anyone that kind of feels that way because of the successes and the achievements then their attitude has to change. Because Fallon is just going about and doing her job."

Mardle cited the similar experiences endured by 14-time World Championship winner Phil Taylor at the height of his darting supremacy.

He has urged Sherrock to distance herself from negative comments and echoed Turner in suggesting it is down to those at the other end of the criticism to alter their attitudes.

Speaking on Love The Darts, Colin Lloyd believes that Beau Greaves can really challenge the top two of Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton

"The haters, like Laura said, social media has a lot to play, you're sitting on your settee having a glass of wine and all of a sudden you pick up your phone, you're looking through and it's like 'I hate blah blah'," said Mardle.

"Phil Taylor had this back in the day, it's not a new thing. Players were jealous of Phil Taylor and Barney and anybody successful, because they're getting the plaudits, they're getting the press time you're not.

"That's when the green-eyed monster rears its face and it's those people that has to change, it really is.

"There were times back in the day when Phil had the audacity to buy himself a Bentley, and it's like 'I ain't got a Bentley, he's flash', he's not being flash, he's got more cash than you because he's more successful than you. Don't get jealous about people like that.

"Fallon has done a lot for the game, the fact she feels like that, that's not for her to worry about, let those change. Easier said than done. Put the phone down, get on the board and just keep them out your mind."

