Grand Slam of Darts: Peter Wright dumped out by Nathan Aspinall as Josh Rock sets up Michael van Gerwen clash

World Champion Peter Wright was sensationally dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts on Tuesday night

World Champion Peter Wright was sensationally dumped out of the Grand Slam of Darts by Nathan Aspinall while Josh Rock set up a blockbuster clash against Michael van Gerwen in Wolverhampton.

On a spectacular night, Aspinall produced a stirring comeback to knock out Wright, while Ross Smith delivered a record-breaking display in his victory over Van Gerwen.

'The Asp' reeled off four straight legs from 2-1 down to eliminate World Champion Wright, as Groups E-H concluded on a dramatic Day Four at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

Tuesday, November 15 - Results Group F Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates Group F Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta Group G Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty Group G Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith Group E Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock Group E Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall Group H Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams Group H Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall couldn't hide his delight after beating Peter Wright to top Group E Nathan Aspinall couldn't hide his delight after beating Peter Wright to top Group E

Wright required three legs to book his place in the knockout stages, and he was punished for squandering two darts at tops for a 3-1 lead in a crucial fourth leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aspinall sent Wright crashing out with these winning darts... Aspinall sent Wright crashing out with these winning darts...

Aspinall capitalised and followed up legs of 14 and 13 darts with a 106 checkout to lead 4-2, and despite spurning five match darts in an edgy conclusion, he regained his poise to wrap up proceedings via double eight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'The Asp' hit this magnificent 106 finish during his win against Wright 'The Asp' hit this magnificent 106 finish during his win against Wright

Wednesday, November 17 - Fixtures (7pm) Last 16 (Best of 19 legs) Raymond van Barneveld vs Simon Whitlock Michael Smith vs Rob Cross Danny Noppert vs Gerwyn Price Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Joe Cullen

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton all the way through until the final on November 20