Fallon Sherrock awarded spot at 2023 World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock will be playing at this year's World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a spot in the 2023 PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship.

The 28-year-old had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women's Series, along with Lisa Ashton.

However, she will now be competing in the World Championship again after being awarded a place for winning the inaugural Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool in July.

"That was a wonderful day for me and I'm proud to have won, and it's great that I will now get to go back to Ally Pally," Sherrock, who beat Aileen de Graaf to win the Women's World Matchplay, said.

"The PDC have done amazing things for women's darts in recent years and that's given us players a platform to play at the highest level."

Sherrock made history at the 2019 World Championship with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, and will be out to shock the men again along with Greaves and Ashton.

The announcement came on the same day the PDC announced increased prize money for the Women's Series in 2023, which will consist of an expanded 24 events across six weekends.

In the first of a series of prize fund increases across the PDC circuit to be confirmed in the coming weeks, prize money for the Women's Series will increase to £10,000 per event.

This follows an additional four events being added to the calendar from the 20 played in the inaugural Women's Series this year, and means total prize money of £240,000 will be on offer next year.

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.