PDC World Darts Championship draw: Fallon Sherrock to face Ricky Evans | Beau Greaves up against William O'Connor

Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves have discovered their opponents for this year's World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock will face Ricky Evans in the opening round at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, while first-time qualifier Beau Greaves is up against William O’Connor.

Monday's draw, which took place live on Sky Sports News, also saw Lisa Ashton face a potential second-round showdown with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld - if she can overcome Ryan Meikle.

Sherrock, awarded a place at this year's World Championship for triumphing in the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool earlier this year, and Evans will battle it out for a shot at this year's Masters winner Joe Cullen in round two.

Greaves, the 18-year-old sensation who qualified through the PDC Women's Series, faces former UK Open semi-finalist O'Connor for the right to play Gabriel Clemens in the last 64.

Four-time winner of the Lakeside Women's World Championship Ashton, the other Women's Series qualifier, and Meikle could hardly have more motivation than the chance to share the Alexandra Palace Stage with Dutch darts icon Van Barneveld when they meet in round one.

Elsewhere, reigning world champion Peter Wright was drawn to face either Mickey Mansell or Ben Robb in the second round, while Michael van Gerwen will tackle either Niels Zonneveld or Lewy Williams.

Van Gerwen, seeded third for this year's World Championship, is aiming for a fourth title at the Ally Pally, having last lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2019.

No 1 seed Gerwyn Price, meanwhile, awaits for Luke Woodhouse or Vladyslav Omelchenko in the second round.

Former Lakeside world champion Richie Burnett's return to the PDC's showpiece event for the first time since 2014 sees the 55-year-old up against Adam Gawlas in round one, with the winner set to take on No 16 seed Ryan Searle.

This year's World Championship gets under way on Thursday, December 15 and concludes with the final on Tuesday, January 3.

Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 draw

First Round: Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko, Ryan Meikle vs Lisa Ashton, Adam Gawlas vs Richie Burnett, Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez, Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki, William O'Connor vs Beau Greaves, Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron, Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming, Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty, Martin Lukeman vs Nobuhiro Yamamoto, Fallon Sherrock vs Ricky Evans, Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson, Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel, Cameron Menzies vs Diogo Portela, Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen, Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, Keane Barry vs Grant Sampson, Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan, Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nerbida, Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp, Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks, Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki, Josh Rock vs Jose Justicia, Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams, Mike De Decker vs Jeff Smith, Karel Sedlacek vs Raymond Smith, John O'Shea vs Darius Labanauskas, Scott Williams vs Ryan Joyce, Matt Campbell vs Danny Baggish, Madars Razma vs Prakash Jiwa, Martijn Kleermaker vs Xicheng Han.

Second Round: Woodhouse/Omelchenko vs Gerwyn Price, Meikle/Ashton vs Raymond van Barneveld, Gawlas/Burnett vs Ryan Seale, Whitlock/Perez vs Jose de Sousa, J Williams/Bialecki vs James Wade, O'Connor/Greaves vs Gabriel Clemens, Edhouse/Cameron vs Danny Noppert, Soutar/Cuming vs Daryl Gurney, Wattimena/Rafferty vs Michael Smith, Lukeman/Yamamoto vs Martin Schindler, Sherrock/Evans vs Joe Cullen Lewis/Larsson vs Damon Heta, Brown/Hempel vs Luke Humphries, Menzies/Portela vs Vincent van der Voort, Gilding/Owen vs Dave Chisnall, Nentjes/Gates vs Stephen Bunting, Mansell/Robb vs Peter Wright, Barry/Sampson vs Kim Huybrechts, Rodriguez/Ilagan vs Dimitri van den Bergh, Jansen/Nerbida vs Krzysztof Ratajski, Beaton/van Trijp vs Jonny Clayton, Hughes/Hendriks vs Brendan Dolan, Krcmar/Suzuki vs Nathan Aspinall, Rock/Justica vs Callan Rydz, Zonneveld/L Williams vs Michael van Gerwen, De Decker/J Smith vs Mensur Suljovic, Sedlacek/R Smith vs Dirk van Duijvenbode, O'Shea/Labanauskas vs Ross Smith, S Williams/Joyce vs Rob Cross, Campbell/Baggish vs Mervyn King, Razma/Jiwa vs Gary Anderson, Kleermaker/Han vs Chris Dobey.

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.