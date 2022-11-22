Michael Smith: Fallon Sherrock brings excitement to the World Darts Championship | 'People tune in to watch'

Grand Slam of Darts champion Michael Smith has backed the decision to award Fallon Sherrock a place at the 2023 World Darts Championship, saying she brings excitement and increasing viewership to the sport.

Sherrock had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women's Series, along with Lisa Ashton.

Monday brought news that Sherrock will be competing in the World Championship again, however, after being awarded a place for winning the inaugural Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool in July.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Tuesday, Smith was asked about Sherrock's inclusion, days on from picking up his first major title in the sport: claiming a 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton to put to rest eight successive final defeats.

"Yeah it is good," he said of Sherrock's inclusion. "I know there's a bit of controversy around it, but Fallon brings excitement to the Worlds, she brings a lot of attention by media, by people tuning in to watch.

Sherrock will be playing at this year's PDC World Darts Championship

"It's going to be a fantastic year this year. You've got Fallon, Lisa [Ashton] and Beau Greaves - who is one of the best women darts players around at the minute, so everyone is trying to avoid her in the draw.

"It'll be fun, and hopefully all the girls miss each other in the draw, and hopefully there's a few upsets. We'll see.

"As long as we get all the attention, and everyone tunes in to watch the darts, we're all happy."

Smith says Sherrock brings excitement and increased viewership to darts

Sherrock made history at the 2019 World Championship with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, and will be out to shock the men again along with Greaves and Ashton.

The announcement came on the same day the PDC announced increased prize money for the Women's Series in 2023, which will consist of an expanded 24 events across six weekends.

In the first of a series of prize fund increases across the PDC circuit to be confirmed in the coming weeks, prize money for the Women's Series will increase to £10,000 per event.

This follows an additional four events being added to the calendar from the 20 played in the inaugural Women's Series this year, and means total prize money of £240,000 will be on offer next year.

Speaking of his Grand Slam of Darts victory, Smith says he never lost faith.

"I don't know what it was [his reaction to victory]. I think it was more relief, just all emotion drained out of me.

Smith finally claimed a major title at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on Sunday

"I didn't even mean to fall on the floor, my legs just went from underneath me. I wanted to go over to my family.

"Ninth time of asking, I managed to get the win.

"Never giving up [made the difference]. I was thankful it was my time to win.

"I believed in myself 100 per cent. I knew I was going to get one, that's why I never got disheartened or distressed over it, or ever doubted myself.

"I always said I'd get one, and it would be a matter of time before I do. It was never if I do, it was when.

"It just proves it if you never give up and never stop fighting."

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.