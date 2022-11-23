World Darts Championship: 'Torchbearer' Fallon Sherrock deserves spot at Alexandra Palace, says Devon Petersen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the latest episode of Love The Darts, Devon Petersen and Michael Bridge discuss whether Fallon Sherrock deserves her place at the 2023 World Championship On the latest episode of Love The Darts, Devon Petersen and Michael Bridge discuss whether Fallon Sherrock deserves her place at the 2023 World Championship

Fallon Sherrock is the "torchbearer" for women in darts and merits her place in the 2023 World Darts Championship, Devon Petersen told the Love the Darts podcast.

Sherrock missed out on one of the two qualification spots from the Women's Series, with Beau Graves and Lisa Ashton claiming those berths, but has now been handed a place by the PDC after winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in July.

Sherrock made history at the 2019 World Championship with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, while she also played in the 2022 edition, losing to Steve Beaton in the first round.

The 28-year-old - who also reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in 2021 - will now be in action at Alexandra Palace next month, live on Sky Sports.

Petersen said: "If you look at women's darts, Fallon has been the torchbearer for the longest period. If there was an official women's ranking, she would be world No 1 as she won the Matchplay.

"People saying it was gifted, if it was any other sport, the world No 1 gets chosen.

"She is ladies' world No 1 - not in the Women's Series [Sherrock is third on the Order of Merit] but if there was an official ranking.

'Sherrock gives people memorable moments'

"She is getting slated all the time on social media which is unfair to her, she is just the player, she is not making the decisions.

"She is just turning up and giving people memorable moments. Everyone makes it about Fallon from an ego point of view. Fallon is as meek as a kitten, gentle."

Speaking after being awarded a World Championship place, Sherrock said: "It's great that I will now get to go back to Ally Pally.

"The PDC have done amazing things for women's darts in recent years and that's given us players a platform to play at the highest level."

'A lot more to come from Van Barneveld'

Raymond van Barneveld will also be at the World Championship next month, with his confidence lifted by his run to the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The Dutchman beat world No 1 and 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price twice during that run, with Petersen feeling "there is a lot more to come" from the 55-year-old now he is happy with his darts.

Petersen told the Love the Darts podcast: "Raymond has to fall in love with the darts and the equipment he is using.

"For the last four or five years, he has not fallen in love with his darts, he has moved over from one brand to another. Now he has a dart that suits him down to a tee and that belief is coming back. I think this is only the start.

"Raymond mentioned beating Price in one of his tweets. That is in his head now, he still feels capable. Because he believes and loves his equipment as much as he does now, I believe there is a lot more to come."

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.