World Darts Championship 2023: Full results and schedule as Michael Smith claimed world title
Michael Smith produced the performance of his career to defeat Michael van Gerwen 7-4 and claim his first Cazoo World Darts Championship title, firing a nine-dart leg during an incredible final at the Alexandra Palace
Last Updated: 03/01/23 11:59pm
Full list of fixtures and results from the 2023 World Darts Championship, where Michael Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling final.
Smith produced the performance of his career to defeat Van Gerwen 7-4 and claim his first world title, with the win also seeing him becoming world No 1 for the first time.
The Englishman hit a nine-dart finish in the third leg of the second set which also saw Van Gerwen miss double 12 for a nine-darter, then produced won four of the last five sets to seal a famous win.
World Darts Championship: Full round-by-round results
The Final
Tuesday, January 3 (7.45pm)
Michael van Gerwen 4-7 Michael Smith
Semi-Final Results
Monday, January 2
2x Semi-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-6 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 6-2 Gabriel Clemens
Quarter-Final Results
Sunday, January 1
Afternoon Session
2x Quarter-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-3 Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith 5-3 Stephen Bunting
Evening Session
2x Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price 1-5 Gabriel Clemens
Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Chris Dobey
Third & Fourth Round Results
Tuesday, December 27
Afternoon Session
3x Third Round
Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton 4-1 Brendan Dolan
Evening Session
3x Third Round
Jim Williams 3-4 Gabriel Clemens
Gerwyn Price 4-0 Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright 1-4 Kim Huybrechts
Wednesday, December 28
Afternoon Session
3x Third Round
Ryan Searle 3-4 Jose de Sousa
Danny Noppert 2-4 Alan Soutar
Gary Anderson 1-4 Chris Dobey
Evening Session
3x Third Round
Joe Cullen 4-0 Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Mensur Suljovic
Michael Smith 4-3 Martin Schindler
Thursday, December 29
Afternoon Session
3x Third Round
Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-3 Ross Smith
Rob Cross 4-1 Mervyn King
Dave Chisnall 2-4 Stephen Bunting
Evening Session
1x Third Round
Luke Humphries 4-3 Vincent van der Voort
2x Fourth Round
Gerwyn Price 4-1 Jose de Sousa
Jonny Clayton 4-3 Josh Rock
Friday, December 30
Afternoon Session
3x Fourth Round
Kim Huybrechts 0-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gabriel Clemens 4-1 Alan Soutar
Michael Smith 4-1 Joe Cullen
Evening Session
3x Fourth Round
Rob Cross 2-4 Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen 4-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Luke Humphries 4-1 Stephen Bunting
First & Second Round Results
Thursday, December 15
Round One: Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb
Round One: Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson
Round One: Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty
Round Two: Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell
Friday, December 16
Afternoon Session
Round One: Alan Soutar 3-0 Mal Cuming
Round One: Boris Krcmar 3-0 Toru Suzuki
Round One: Adrian Lewis 3-0 Daniel Larsson
Round One: Kim Huybrechts 3-0 Grant Sampson
Evening Session
Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-3 Lourence Ilagan
Round One: William O'Connor 3-0 Beau Greaves
Round One: Keegan Brown 2-3 Florian Hempel
Round Two: Michael Smith 3-0 Nathan Rafferty
Saturday, December 17
Afternoon Session
Round One: Martin Lukeman 3-0 Nobuhiro Yamamoto
Round One: Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Perez
Round One: Adam Gawlas 3-2 Richie Burnett
Round Two: Daryl Gurney 0-3 Alan Soutar
Evening Session
Round One: Ryan Meikle 3-2 Lisa Ashton
Round One: Cameron Menzies 3-1 Diogo Portela
Round One: Josh Rock 3-1 Jose Justicia
Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Lourence Ilagan
Sunday, December 18
Afternoon Session
Round One: Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa
Round One: Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith
Round One: Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko
Round Two: Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis
Evening Session
Round One: Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith
Round One: Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce
Round One: Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish
Round Two: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar
Monday, December 19
Afternoon Session
Round One: Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen
Round One: Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida
Round One: Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams
Round Two: Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock
Evening Session
Round One: Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates
Round One: Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron
Round One: Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp
Round Two: Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
Tuesday, December 20
Evening Session
Round One: Jim Williams 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki
Round One: Jimmy Hendriks 3-1 Jamie Hughes
Round One: Ricky Evans 3-1 Fallon Sherrock
Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld 3-1 Ryan Meikle
Wednesday, December 21
Afternoon Session
Round One: John O'Shea 2-3 Darius Labanauskas
Round One: Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Xicheng Han
Round Two: Callan Rydz 0-3 Josh Rock
Round Two: Dave Chisnall 3-1 Andrew Gilding
Evening Session
Round Two: Mervyn King 3-2 Danny Baggish
Round Two: Gabriel Clemens 3-0 William O'Connor
Round Two: Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Lewy Williams
Round Two: Stephen Bunting 3-1 Leonard Gates
Thursday, December 22
Afternoon Session
Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Danny Jansen
Round Two: Ryan Searle 3-0 Adam Gawlas
Round Two: Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Mike De Decker
Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Karel Sedlacek
Evening Session
Round Two: Gary Anderson 3-2 Madars Razma
Round Two: James Wade 2-3 Jim Williams
Round Two: Luke Humphries 3-2 Florian Hempel
Round Two: Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Cameron Menzies
Friday, December 23
Afternoon Session
Round Two: Brendan Dolan 3-1 Jimmy Hendriks
Round Two: Chris Dobey 3-0 Martijn Kleermaker
Round Two: Ross Smith 3-1 Darius Labanauskas
Round Two: Rob Cross 3-1 Scott Williams
Evening Session
Round Two: Martin Schindler 3-1 Martin Lukeman
Round Two: Danny Noppert 3-1 David Cameron
Round Two: Jonny Clayton 3-0 Danny Van Trijp
Round Two: Joe Cullen 3-1 Ricky Evans
