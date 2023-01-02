World Darts Championship 2023: Full results and schedule as Michael Smith claimed world title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the best of the 2023 World Championship, where Michael Smith was crowned the winner. Take a look back at the best of the 2023 World Championship, where Michael Smith was crowned the winner.

Full list of fixtures and results from the 2023 World Darts Championship, where Michael Smith defeated Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling final.

Smith produced the performance of his career to defeat Van Gerwen 7-4 and claim his first world title, with the win also seeing him becoming world No 1 for the first time.

The Englishman hit a nine-dart finish in the third leg of the second set which also saw Van Gerwen miss double 12 for a nine-darter, then produced won four of the last five sets to seal a famous win.

World Darts Championship: Full round-by-round results

The Final

Tuesday, January 3 (7.45pm)

Michael van Gerwen 4-7 Michael Smith

Semi-Final Results

Monday, January 2

2x Semi-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-6 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 6-2 Gabriel Clemens

Quarter-Final Results

Sunday, January 1

Afternoon Session

2x Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-3 Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith 5-3 Stephen Bunting

Evening Session

2x Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 1-5 Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Chris Dobey

Third & Fourth Round Results

Tuesday, December 27

Afternoon Session

3x Third Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton 4-1 Brendan Dolan

Evening Session

3x Third Round

Jim Williams 3-4 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 4-0 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 1-4 Kim Huybrechts

Wednesday, December 28

Afternoon Session

3x Third Round

Ryan Searle 3-4 Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert 2-4 Alan Soutar

Gary Anderson 1-4 Chris Dobey

Evening Session

3x Third Round

Joe Cullen 4-0 Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen 4-2 Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith 4-3 Martin Schindler

Thursday, December 29

Afternoon Session

3x Third Round

Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-3 Ross Smith

Rob Cross 4-1 Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall 2-4 Stephen Bunting

Evening Session

1x Third Round

Luke Humphries 4-3 Vincent van der Voort

2x Fourth Round

Gerwyn Price 4-1 Jose de Sousa

Jonny Clayton 4-3 Josh Rock

Friday, December 30

Afternoon Session

3x Fourth Round

Kim Huybrechts 0-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gabriel Clemens 4-1 Alan Soutar

Michael Smith 4-1 Joe Cullen

Evening Session

3x Fourth Round

Rob Cross 2-4 Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen 4-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries 4-1 Stephen Bunting

Every session will be live on Sky Sports' dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, with selected matches live streamed on Sky Sports YouTube and full coverage on the Sky Sports App.

First & Second Round Results

Thursday, December 15

Round One: Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb

Round One: Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson

Round One: Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty

Round Two: Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell

Friday, December 16

Afternoon Session

Round One: Alan Soutar 3-0 Mal Cuming

Round One: Boris Krcmar 3-0 Toru Suzuki

Round One: Adrian Lewis 3-0 Daniel Larsson

Round One: Kim Huybrechts 3-0 Grant Sampson

Evening Session

Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-3 Lourence Ilagan

Round One: William O'Connor 3-0 Beau Greaves

Round One: Keegan Brown 2-3 Florian Hempel

Round Two: Michael Smith 3-0 Nathan Rafferty

Saturday, December 17

Afternoon Session

Round One: Martin Lukeman 3-0 Nobuhiro Yamamoto

Round One: Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Perez

Round One: Adam Gawlas 3-2 Richie Burnett

Round Two: Daryl Gurney 0-3 Alan Soutar

Evening Session

Round One: Ryan Meikle 3-2 Lisa Ashton

Round One: Cameron Menzies 3-1 Diogo Portela

Round One: Josh Rock 3-1 Jose Justicia

Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Lourence Ilagan

Sunday, December 18

Afternoon Session

Round One: Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa

Round One: Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith

Round One: Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko

Round Two: Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis

Evening Session

Round One: Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith

Round One: Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Round One: Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish

Round Two: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar

Monday, December 19

Afternoon Session

Round One: Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen

Round One: Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida

Round One: Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams

Round Two: Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock

Evening Session

Round One: Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates

Round One: Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron

Round One: Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp

Round Two: Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

Tuesday, December 20

Evening Session

Round One: Jim Williams 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Round One: Jimmy Hendriks 3-1 Jamie Hughes

Round One: Ricky Evans 3-1 Fallon Sherrock

Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld 3-1 Ryan Meikle

Wednesday, December 21

Afternoon Session

Round One: John O'Shea 2-3 Darius Labanauskas

Round One: Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Xicheng Han

Round Two: Callan Rydz 0-3 Josh Rock

Round Two: Dave Chisnall 3-1 Andrew Gilding

Evening Session

Round Two: Mervyn King 3-2 Danny Baggish

Round Two: Gabriel Clemens 3-0 William O'Connor

Round Two: Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Lewy Williams

Round Two: Stephen Bunting 3-1 Leonard Gates

Thursday, December 22

Afternoon Session

Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Danny Jansen

Round Two: Ryan Searle 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Round Two: Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Mike De Decker

Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Karel Sedlacek

Evening Session

Round Two: Gary Anderson 3-2 Madars Razma

Round Two: James Wade 2-3 Jim Williams

Round Two: Luke Humphries 3-2 Florian Hempel

Round Two: Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Cameron Menzies

Friday, December 23

Afternoon Session

Round Two: Brendan Dolan 3-1 Jimmy Hendriks

Round Two: Chris Dobey 3-0 Martijn Kleermaker

Round Two: Ross Smith 3-1 Darius Labanauskas

Round Two: Rob Cross 3-1 Scott Williams

Evening Session

Round Two: Martin Schindler 3-1 Martin Lukeman

Round Two: Danny Noppert 3-1 David Cameron

Round Two: Jonny Clayton 3-0 Danny Van Trijp

Round Two: Joe Cullen 3-1 Ricky Evans

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship - live on Sky Sports Darts - through to the final on January 3.