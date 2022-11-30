World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action

The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed with Peter Wright headlining the opening night on Thursday December 15, live on Sky Sports.

Wright will take on the winner of the opening match of the tournament, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, in round two, with Adrian Lewis, Alan Soutar and Michael Smith joining the action on day two.

Newly-crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion Smith will take on the winner of Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty, with Beau Greaves also making her highly-anticipated debut in the evening session against William O'Connor on Friday, December 16.

Young rising star Josh Rock gets his campaign under way on Saturday, December 17 against Jose Justicia. That Saturday night session also sees Lisa Ashton face Ryan Meikle with the winner meeting Raymond van Barneveld on Tuesday, December 20.

World No 1 Gerwyn Price joins the action on Monday, December 19 against the winner of Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko.

Michael van Gerwen starts his hunt for a fourth World Darts Championship title on Wednesday, December 21 against the winner of Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams, with Joe Cullen the final seed to get his tournament up and running on Friday, December 23 with an interesting tie against the winner of Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock.

World Darts Championship Schedule of Play: Rounds One and Two - live on Sky Sports

Thursday, December 15 (7pm GMT)

Round One: Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb

Round One: Keane Barry vs Grant Sampson

Round One: Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty

Round Two: Peter Wright vs Mansell/Robb

Friday, December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming

Round One: Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki

Round One: Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson

Round One: Kim Huybrechts vs Barry/Sampson

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan

Round One: William O'Connor vs Beau Greaves

Round One: Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel

Round Two: Michael Smith vs Wattimena/Rafferty

Saturday, December 17

Afternoon Session (11am)

Round One: Martin Lukeman vs Nobuhiro Yamamoto

Round One: Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez

Round One: Adam Gawlas vs Richie Burnett

Round Two: Daryl Gurney vs Soutar/Cuming

Evening Session (8pm)

Round One: Ryan Meikle vs Lisa Ashton

Round One: Cameron Menzies vs Diogo Portela

Round One: Josh Rock vs Jose Justicia

Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Rodriguez/Ilagan

Sunday, December 18

Afternoon Session (11am)

Round One: Madars Razma vs Prakash Jiwa

Round One: Karel Sedlacek vs Raymond Smith

Round One: Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko

Round Two: Damon Heta vs Lewis/Larsson

Evening Session (8pm)

Round One: Mike De Decker vs Jeff Smith

Round One: Scott Williams vs Ryan Joyce

Round One: Matt Campbell vs Danny Baggish

Round Two: Nathan Aspinall vs Krcmar/Suzuki

Monday, December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen

Round One: Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nebrida

Round One: Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams

Round Two: Jose de Sousa vs Whitlock/Perez

Evening Session (7pm)

Round One: Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates

Round One: Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron

Round One: Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp

Round Two: Gerwyn Price vs Woodhouse/Omelchenko

Tuesday, December 20 (7pm)

Round One: Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki

Round One: Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks

Round One: Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock

Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld vs Meikle/Ashton

Wednesday, December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round One: John O'Shea vs Darius Labanauskas

Round One: Martijn Kleermaker vs Xicheng Han

Round Two: Callan Rydz vs Rock/Justicia

Round Two: Dave Chisnall vs Gilding/Owen

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two: Mervyn King vs Campbell/Baggish

Round Two: Gabriel Clemens vs O'Connor/Greaves

Round Two: Michael van Gerwen vs Zonneveld/L Williams

Round Two: Stephen Bunting vs Nentjes/Gates

Thursday, December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski vs Jansen/Nebrida

Round Two: Ryan Searle vs Gawlas/Burnett

Round Two: Mensur Suljovic vs De Decker/J Smith

Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Sedlacek/R Smith

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two: Gary Anderson vs Razma/Jiwa

Round Two: James Wade vs J Williams/Bialecki

Round Two: Luke Humphries vs Brown/Hempel

Round Two: Vincent van der Voort vs Menzies/Portela

Friday, December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Round Two: Brendan Dolan vs Hughes/Hendriks

Round Two: Chris Dobey vs Kleermaker/Han

Round Two: Ross Smith vs O'Shea/Labanauskas

Round Two: Rob Cross vs S Williams/Joyce

Evening Session (7pm)

Round Two: Martin Schindler vs Lukeman/Yamamoto

Round Two: Danny Noppert vs Edhouse/Cameron

Round Two: Jonny Clayton vs Beaton/Van Trijp

Round Two: Joe Cullen vs Evans/Sherrock

Van Gerwen has called himself the "favourite" for the tournament in which he has enjoyed so much success before and claims it will be "tough" for anyone to beat him.

"It's a bit weird. Because of course Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, they are all phenomenal players, who are doing well. Luke Humphries is doing well recently, and then you never know with Jonny Clayton," Van Gerwen said.

Draw Bracket Second Round Seed First Round Game (1) Gerwyn Price Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko (32) Raymond van Barneveld Ryan Meikle vs Lisa Ashton (16) Ryan Searle Adam Gawlas vs Richie Burnett (17) Jose de Sousa Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez (8) James Wade Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki (25) Gabriel Clemens William O'Connor vs Beau Greaves (9) Danny Noppert Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron (24) Daryl Gurney Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming (4) Michael Smith Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty (29) Martin Schindler Martin Lukeman vs Nobuhiro Yamamoto (13) Joe Cullen Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock (20) Damon Heta Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson (5) Luke Humphries Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel (28) Vincent van der Voort Cameron Menzies vs Diogo Portela (12) Dave Chisnall Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen (21) Stephen Bunting Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates (2) Peter Wright Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb (31) Kim Huybrechts Keane Barry vs Grant Sampson (15) Dimitri Van den Bergh Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan (18) Krzysztof Ratajski Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nebrida (7) Jonny Clayton Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp (26) Brendan Dolan Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks (10) Nathan Aspinall Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki (23) Callan Rydz Josh Rock vs Jose Justicia (3) Michael van Gerwen Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams (30) Mensur Suljovic Mike De Decker vs Jeff Smith (14) Dirk van Duijvenbode Karel Sedlacek vs Raymond Smith (19) Ross Smith John O'Shea vs Darius Labanauskas (6) Rob Cross Scott Williams vs Ryan Joyce (27) Mervyn King Matt Campbell vs Danny Baggish (11) Gary Anderson Madars Razma vs Prakash Jiwa (22) Chris Dobey Martijn Kleermaker vs Xicheng Han

"But there's not really someone standing up after me on tournaments.

"If I had to say, someone who is on form at the moment is Michael Smith."

