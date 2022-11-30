World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action
Schedule for rounds one and two of the 2023 World Darts Championship confirmed with Beau Greaves on night two and Lisa Ashton on night three; watch every dart from Alexandra Palace live on Sky Sports from Thursday December 15
Last Updated: 01/12/22 9:44am
The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed with Peter Wright headlining the opening night on Thursday December 15, live on Sky Sports.
Wright will take on the winner of the opening match of the tournament, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, in round two, with Adrian Lewis, Alan Soutar and Michael Smith joining the action on day two.
Newly-crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion Smith will take on the winner of Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty, with Beau Greaves also making her highly-anticipated debut in the evening session against William O'Connor on Friday, December 16.
- Van Gerwen: I am World Darts Championship favourite
- Van Gerwen fires nine-darter en route to Players Championship title
- Devastation to elation - Sherrock out to seize shock World Championship chance
Young rising star Josh Rock gets his campaign under way on Saturday, December 17 against Jose Justicia. That Saturday night session also sees Lisa Ashton face Ryan Meikle with the winner meeting Raymond van Barneveld on Tuesday, December 20.
World No 1 Gerwyn Price joins the action on Monday, December 19 against the winner of Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko.
Michael van Gerwen starts his hunt for a fourth World Darts Championship title on Wednesday, December 21 against the winner of Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams, with Joe Cullen the final seed to get his tournament up and running on Friday, December 23 with an interesting tie against the winner of Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock.
World Darts Championship Schedule of Play: Rounds One and Two - live on Sky Sports
Thursday, December 15 (7pm GMT)
Round One: Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb
Round One: Keane Barry vs Grant Sampson
Round One: Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty
Round Two: Peter Wright vs Mansell/Robb
Friday, December 16
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Round One: Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming
Round One: Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki
Round One: Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson
Round One: Kim Huybrechts vs Barry/Sampson
Evening Session (7pm)
Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan
Round One: William O'Connor vs Beau Greaves
Round One: Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel
Round Two: Michael Smith vs Wattimena/Rafferty
Saturday, December 17
Afternoon Session (11am)
Round One: Martin Lukeman vs Nobuhiro Yamamoto
Round One: Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez
Round One: Adam Gawlas vs Richie Burnett
Round Two: Daryl Gurney vs Soutar/Cuming
Evening Session (8pm)
Round One: Ryan Meikle vs Lisa Ashton
Round One: Cameron Menzies vs Diogo Portela
Round One: Josh Rock vs Jose Justicia
Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Rodriguez/Ilagan
Sunday, December 18
Afternoon Session (11am)
Round One: Madars Razma vs Prakash Jiwa
Round One: Karel Sedlacek vs Raymond Smith
Round One: Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko
Round Two: Damon Heta vs Lewis/Larsson
Evening Session (8pm)
Round One: Mike De Decker vs Jeff Smith
Round One: Scott Williams vs Ryan Joyce
Round One: Matt Campbell vs Danny Baggish
Round Two: Nathan Aspinall vs Krcmar/Suzuki
Monday, December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Round One: Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen
Round One: Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nebrida
Round One: Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams
Round Two: Jose de Sousa vs Whitlock/Perez
Evening Session (7pm)
Round One: Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates
Round One: Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron
Round One: Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp
Round Two: Gerwyn Price vs Woodhouse/Omelchenko
Tuesday, December 20 (7pm)
Round One: Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki
Round One: Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks
Round One: Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock
Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld vs Meikle/Ashton
Wednesday, December 21
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Round One: John O'Shea vs Darius Labanauskas
Round One: Martijn Kleermaker vs Xicheng Han
Round Two: Callan Rydz vs Rock/Justicia
Round Two: Dave Chisnall vs Gilding/Owen
Evening Session (7pm)
Round Two: Mervyn King vs Campbell/Baggish
Round Two: Gabriel Clemens vs O'Connor/Greaves
Round Two: Michael van Gerwen vs Zonneveld/L Williams
Round Two: Stephen Bunting vs Nentjes/Gates
Thursday, December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski vs Jansen/Nebrida
Round Two: Ryan Searle vs Gawlas/Burnett
Round Two: Mensur Suljovic vs De Decker/J Smith
Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Sedlacek/R Smith
Evening Session (7pm)
Round Two: Gary Anderson vs Razma/Jiwa
Round Two: James Wade vs J Williams/Bialecki
Round Two: Luke Humphries vs Brown/Hempel
Round Two: Vincent van der Voort vs Menzies/Portela
Friday, December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
Round Two: Brendan Dolan vs Hughes/Hendriks
Round Two: Chris Dobey vs Kleermaker/Han
Round Two: Ross Smith vs O'Shea/Labanauskas
Round Two: Rob Cross vs S Williams/Joyce
Evening Session (7pm)
Round Two: Martin Schindler vs Lukeman/Yamamoto
Round Two: Danny Noppert vs Edhouse/Cameron
Round Two: Jonny Clayton vs Beaton/Van Trijp
Round Two: Joe Cullen vs Evans/Sherrock
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
Van Gerwen has called himself the "favourite" for the tournament in which he has enjoyed so much success before and claims it will be "tough" for anyone to beat him.
"It's a bit weird. Because of course Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, they are all phenomenal players, who are doing well. Luke Humphries is doing well recently, and then you never know with Jonny Clayton," Van Gerwen said.
Draw Bracket
|Second Round Seed
|First Round Game
|(1) Gerwyn Price
|Luke Woodhouse vs Vladyslav Omelchenko
|(32) Raymond van Barneveld
|Ryan Meikle vs Lisa Ashton
|(16) Ryan Searle
|Adam Gawlas vs Richie Burnett
|(17) Jose de Sousa
|Simon Whitlock vs Christian Perez
|(8) James Wade
|Jim Williams vs Sebastian Bialecki
|(25) Gabriel Clemens
|William O'Connor vs Beau Greaves
|(9) Danny Noppert
|Ritchie Edhouse vs David Cameron
|(24) Daryl Gurney
|Alan Soutar vs Mal Cuming
|(4) Michael Smith
|Jermaine Wattimena vs Nathan Rafferty
|(29) Martin Schindler
|Martin Lukeman vs Nobuhiro Yamamoto
|(13) Joe Cullen
|Ricky Evans vs Fallon Sherrock
|(20) Damon Heta
|Adrian Lewis vs Daniel Larsson
|(5) Luke Humphries
|Keegan Brown vs Florian Hempel
|(28) Vincent van der Voort
|Cameron Menzies vs Diogo Portela
|(12) Dave Chisnall
|Andrew Gilding vs Robert Owen
|(21) Stephen Bunting
|Geert Nentjes vs Leonard Gates
|(2) Peter Wright
|Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb
|(31) Kim Huybrechts
|Keane Barry vs Grant Sampson
|(15) Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Lourence Ilagan
|(18) Krzysztof Ratajski
|Danny Jansen vs Paolo Nebrida
|(7) Jonny Clayton
|Steve Beaton vs Danny van Trijp
|(26) Brendan Dolan
|Jamie Hughes vs Jimmy Hendriks
|(10) Nathan Aspinall
|Boris Krcmar vs Toru Suzuki
|(23) Callan Rydz
|Josh Rock vs Jose Justicia
|(3) Michael van Gerwen
|Niels Zonneveld vs Lewy Williams
|(30) Mensur Suljovic
|Mike De Decker vs Jeff Smith
|(14) Dirk van Duijvenbode
|Karel Sedlacek vs Raymond Smith
|(19) Ross Smith
|John O'Shea vs Darius Labanauskas
|(6) Rob Cross
|Scott Williams vs Ryan Joyce
|(27) Mervyn King
|Matt Campbell vs Danny Baggish
|(11) Gary Anderson
|Madars Razma vs Prakash Jiwa
|(22) Chris Dobey
|Martijn Kleermaker vs Xicheng Han
"But there's not really someone standing up after me on tournaments.
"If I had to say, someone who is on form at the moment is Michael Smith."
Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.