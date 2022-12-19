World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock's partner Cameron Menzies says he is proud of what she has done

Cameron Menzies has hailed Fallon Sherrock with the pair currently in action at the World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock and Cameron Menzies are partners on and off the oche with the latter revealing how "proud" he is of everything she has done for darts.

History-maker Sherrock, who became the first woman to defeat a male darts player at the Worlds, will face 'Rapid' Ricky Evans in the opening round of this year's tournament on Tuesday night with a meeting with Joe Cullen up for grabs.

Victory for 'Queen of the Palace' means the darts couple of Sherrock and Menzies could be set to collide, albeit not until the quarter-finals.

Menzies, who came through a nail-biter against Brazilian Diogo Portela, will take on Dutchman Vincent van der Voort in round two on Thursday night.

"For some reason, she is a better pro on the stage than she is on the floor and I think she will do well" Cameron Menzies on Fallon Sherrock

The 33-year-old, who works as a plumber, hopes to clock off early from his job in Milton Keynes on Tuesday to watch his girlfriend on the big stage.

"Fallon has played better than me at Ally Pally," joked Menzies. "I am working on Tuesday, but my boss is really nice and my company has been great. I might work on Tuesday and get a few hours off. I might finish at 2 o'clock and head down.

"It's meant to be an hour but because of the traffic it's two hours, so I might ask to work until 12.

"She is playing on Tuesday, so we'll go throw on Sunday for an hour and an hour on Monday. She will leave early doors on Tuesday and I will hopefully be down here to watch on Tuesday because she has supported me [on Saturday]."

Menzies admits his darts have gone from low to high because of Sherrock's influence, calling the 28-year-old Buckinghamshire thrower "class" and saying he is "her biggest fan".

"We enjoy our practice together and she is a very class player. She has done well for darts in general and is banging in 90 averages and 100 averages, the same as a lot of women," he continued.

"I'm quite lucky I've got a very good partner who can play darts. It's good in the house unless she beats me and I've got to make the food. I don't like it when she beats me.

"I will support her left, right and centre. I am her biggest fan.

"I might be a bit strict, but I know how good she is. I've known her for a very long time and I know she is very, very good.

"She's taken me places I would never have experienced because of darts, so I'm a very lucky person. I'm her biggest fan and I wish her all the best."

Crowd-pleaser Evans is known to have the fastest throw in world darts and Sherrock may have to deliberately slow his speed in order to have any chance of sealing another famous win.

However, Menzies is confident his other half can once again produce the goods on the Ally Pally stage.

He said: "She has got a very hard game against Ricky, who is a very fast crowd-pleaser. When he is on his game he is a very frightening player.

"For some reason, she is a better pro on the stage than she is on the floor and I think she will do well. No matter what happens she's going to have her head held up high. I'm proud of her and she's done a lot for darts in general.

"No matter what happens she will still be buying a Chinese!"

