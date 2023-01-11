Fallon Sherrock through to Final Stage at Q-School after brilliant run in Milton Keynes

Fallon Sherrock has made it through to the Final Stage at UK Q-School following a brilliant run in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

The Women's World Matchplay winner joins 104 players in qualifying for the final stage, which, supplemented by the 24 players who were automatically qualified, means that a total of 128 players will compete for the 13 available Tour Cards from Thursday.

Sherrock, who made history by becoming the first woman ever to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019, is pleased with her progress but is also aware of the hard work ahead to earn her Tour Card.

She said on Twitter: "Very pleased with my game the past 3 days, especially today - but nothing won yet as the hard work starts tomorrow.

"But win or lose I'm just pleased to be part of QS and playing my game the best I can. Good luck and well done to everyone else who plays tomorrow."

Sherrock joins the likes of Christian Perez, Jamie Lewis, Josh Payne, Andy Hamilton, Nick Kenny, former UK Open runner-up Corey Cadby and Arron Monk in managing to secure a spot for the remainder of Q-School.

Meanwhile, Jelle Klaasen, Nico Kurz, Diogo Portela and Ronny Huybrechts will feature in the final stage at European Q-School.

What's next?

A total of 32 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in Final Stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card.

The remaining 24 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q-School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.

Any ties in the Q-School Orders of Merit will be split as follows based on all match results: Leg Difference, Legs Won, then DartConnect average. If players still cannot be split, a play-off would be organised.