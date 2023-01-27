2023 Masters: Chris Dobey beats defending champion Joe Cullen while Gary Anderson beats Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey knocked out reigning Masters champ Joe Cullen (Image: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Chris Dobey put friendship aside to end Joe Cullen's reign as Cazoo Masters champion in Milton Keynes.

Dobey fought back from 3-2 down to win 6-4, with a spectacular 125 finish on the bull tilting the first-round clash his way.

"I knew it was going to be tough. Playing against a very good friend, probably one of my best friends on tour who I spend a lot of time with," Dobey told ITV4.

"I had to deal with that, put aside being friends on the night, and I got the job done."

On the 50-25-50 shot which gave him a precious 4-3 lead, Dobey said: "I don't like giving it large, especially against a good friend of mine, but it was a massive game-changer to break the throw.

"I started scoring all the 140s after that leg, and that's what won me the game."

Cullen threw a wayward dart at double top to level the scores at 5-5 - and his time as Masters champion ended moments later.

Gary Anderson and Dimitri van den Bergh hit 10 180s between them in a pulsating high-scoring affair.

'Flying Scotsman' Anderson shaded the maximums 6-4 and beat the World Championship semi-finalist by the same score to set up a second-round date with Rob Cross.

James Wade will play 2021 champion Jonny Clayton after brushing Callan Rydz aside 6-2.

Wade has slipped down to 10 in the world rankings after a run of indifferent form, but 'The Machine' was in full working order with an average of 99.

Rydz missed four darts at doubles to level at 3-3, and 2014 champion Wade did not look back and sealed victory with an 11-dart leg.

Dave Chisnall stormed back from 4-1 down to beat Ryan Searle 6-5, clinching victory with a brilliant 161 checkout.

Stephen Bunting was in imperious form early on against Nathan Aspinall, averaging 110 and taking a 4-0 lead.

But Aspinall took the contest to a deciding leg before Bunting booked a second-round date with Danny Noppert.

There were also wins for Dirk van Duijvenbode, Jose de Sousa and Ross Smith, the latter surviving two match darts against Damon Heta to set up a meeting with world champion Michael Smith in Saturday's second round.

