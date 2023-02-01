Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price will 'grin and bear' whatever comes his way after ear defenders ban

Gerwyn Price will not be permitted to wear ear defenders under new PDC regulations

Gerwyn Price admits he will have to "grin and bear" with whatever comes his way after finding out he will not be permitted to wear ear defenders under new PDC regulations.

The 37-year-old stunned the Alexandra Palace crowd by coming out in ear defenders for the fifth set of his shock World Championship quarter-final defeat to Germany's Gabriel Clemens last month.

Price has since been banned from wearing them in future events after the PDC amended its rules.

Under new regulations, there is a revised wording of the rule which says: "Players are not permitted to wear earphones, headphones or headphone-type ear defenders during the throw at the bull prior to the match or during matchplay."

The use of in-ear ear plugs is permitted, though, with Mervyn King a prime example of those who use them.

Ahead of the start of this year's Premier League in Belfast on Thursday night, Price, who threatened never to return to Alexandra Palace after his experience, said: "I wore the ear defenders once and I won't be wearing them again. It's best left at that if I'm honest with you.

"I'm not a fan of in-ear plugs that Mervyn King wears. I've just got to grin and bear with whatever comes my way like I have the last couple of years, and just play darts.

"I'm here to play darts. I'm here to do the best I can, whatever is thrown at me. That's all I can do, so looking forward to playing in Belfast and Cardiff next week. Hopefully I can reward the crowd again with some good darts and hopefully one or two nine-darters as well.

"I want to do well in the Premier League right now. I'm here to win. Right here, right now, this is where I play well."

Price is not a fan of the current Premier League format

Price is part of the Premier League's eight-man cast for 2023, including world champion Michael Smith, reigning Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton, Nathan Aspinall, Dimitri Van den Bergh and newly-crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey.

The Welshman, who is not the biggest fan of the current format, said: "The format is like any other tournament from the quarter-finals onwards. It's everything else that comes with it. I think it just takes a lot out of players knowing that you have to play Pro Tours, Europeans. It's difficult to play in that format when you have got to travel every single week.

And discussing the list of players taking part in this year's tournament, 'The Iceman' added: "The PDC pick their players on their own reasons. As long as I'm in there I don't really care what goes on around me to be honest with you."

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 1 The SSE Arena, Belfast February 2 Night 2 Cardiff International Arena February 9 Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

The new Premier League Darts season will begin at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday February 2, the first of 17 individual venues to host the 2023 Premier League, which will be staged on Thursday nights from February to May