Premier League Darts: Peter Wright ready for his Glasgow homecoming with Mark Webster expecting the Scot to register some points

Peter Wright will be aiming to kick-start his Premier League Darts campaign on home soil in Glasgow on Thursday

Peter Wright will be bidding to ignite his Premier League Darts campaign against Dimitri Van den Bergh when he makes his homecoming at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday.

The 2017 Premier League runner-up lost to eventual winner Chris Dobey on Night One in Belfast, before going down to Night Two finalist, Nathan Aspinall, in Cardiff last Thursday.

Despite his winless start to the campaign, Wright, who picked up his first televised title for more than a year at the Nordic Darts Masters last month, will hope to return to winning ways on home turf.

Wright takes on Van den Bergh in his quarter-final encounter before a potential showdown against Nathan Aspinall or Michael Van Gerwen.

"Wright has been a bit unlucky but he's a good reader of the game and it's early days, so I think he'll be fairly relaxed about the whole situation and he'll be expected to register some points in Glasgow," said Sky Sports' analyst Webster.

"He'll get the crowd support but we know Gary Anderson is their boy so it won't be the same level of support but they'll get behind him.

"For Peter, it's week three so don't panic. He started brilliantly last year but then it unravelled so he knows the flipside. A good start guarantees nothing and a bad start guarantees nothing either, so he'll be fairly relaxed.

"It's early days in the Premier League and I don't think the players panic yet - a couple more weeks possibly. He'll be looking forward to going up there and that fact that it's in Glasgow is a bonus for him."

"We can judge all we want but it's got him two world titles and world No 1 so there's obviously some method to the madness. He'll keep doing it." Mark Webster on Peter Wright changing his darts

'Some method to the madness'

'Snakebite' takes on Dimitri Van den Bergh in his quarter-final clash

Webster says 'Snakebite' will "fancy his chances" against Van den Bergh, while the pace of the Belgian should be to his liking.

"I spoke to Peter and he feels that his set-up is good so he'll be raring to go. He'll chop and change his darts. The fat barrels darts with the wobbly points are his best set but he generally plays well with the slim-line barrel set," revealed Webster.

"He'll use them again on Thursday but he will always chop and change. It's kind of worthless even thinking that he'll stick with this set.

"We can judge all we want but it's got him two world titles and world No 1 so there's obviously some method to the madness. He'll keep doing it."

Concern for Clayton?

Jonny Clayton showed good form at the Players Championship over the weekend

Webster also spoke about his concern for Jonny Clayton in Cardiff last week, but 'The Ferret' showed some form by reaching the semi-finals of the Players Championship on Saturday in Barnsley.

"The rhythm, the scoring, the finishing was back when I saw him play at the weekend in Barnsley," said Webster. "He was on point so I think that was good for Jonny.

"He needs some points soon and you don't want to get to week three of four with no points at all. If he can get a victory over Dobey, it's doable, but Dobey has taken the whole format in his stride.

"Jonny is going to have to work hard to get some points."

Can the Pro Tour and Euro Tour be a benefit or a hinderance?

Chris Dobey has the added distraction of having to play on the European Tour as well as the Pro Tour

"I don't think Clayton, Dobey, Aspinall and Van den Bergh can afford having any time off. Neither can Price to be fair because it's quick-fire. You finish in Glasgow and then get to your bed, then you're on the road down to Barnsley and then Dobey has to play on the European Tour, which is an added distraction for him," said Webster.

"It can be to your benefit as well because getting to a semi-final in Barnsley has probably helped his cause. You've got to manage it well, but if you're going to be successful you're going to be busy so you've just got to learn to manage it."

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

