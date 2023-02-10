Mark Webster
Darts Expert & Columnist
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Mark Webster hailed Gerwyn Price for his stunning victory on home soil in Cardiff; The OVO Hydro, Glasgow hosts the third of 17 individual venues on Thursday, February 16 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25
Last Updated: 10/02/23 1:03pm
Sky Sports analyst Mark Webster felt Thursday night's sensational Premier League victory in Cardiff had to be up there as one of Gerwyn Price's greatest-ever nights.
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena.
Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
"I am not in the best of form, so they have won me this today. Can we play in Cardiff every week, or Swansea and Wrexham?"
Gerwyn Price
"He gets a bit of grief but he deserves that (the win) tonight. He played well," Webster told Sky Sports. "He said he had a bit of luck but I thought he was quite resilient in those games.
"He went through the gears. He held in there against Michael van Gerwen despite being faced with an absolute barrage but he just took it to Nathan Aspinall in the final.
"But Price got out in front, controlled it and he's obviously had some brilliant nights throughout his career but this has got to be up there, winning on home soil. The crowd behind him. It's a dream night for Gerwyn Price!
"It was a great performance from Nathan but he fell short in the final. He'll leave this stage with his head held high because he's made for the Premier League. He belongs on this stage and he's acquitted himself well in the opening couple of weeks.
"He's a battler and a hard player to beat. He'll be tough to keep away from those Play-Offs. He's made them on his last two appearances in the Premier League and he's making a good start here."
Webster thinks Peter Wright has been "unlucky" after losing to eventual winner Chris Dobey on Night One in Belfast before losing to finalist Nathan Aspinall on Thursday, but his main concern is the form of 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton.
He said: "I think Peter has been a bit unlucky because he's played well, but I'm a bit concerned for Jonny. I don't think he settled tonight and he missed too many doubles last week but it's a long way ahead."
Price is yet to make the Play-Offs in four previous Premier League appearances, and he's hoping his Cardiff success can provide the catalyst for a strong showing in 2023.
"Honestly, I love them (the crowd) because it is not very often I get this," said an emotional Price, who is level on five points alongside Dobey, Van Gerwen and Aspinall.
"I am sucking it all up. I am taking every double, every treble because I have got 14 weeks of hell coming up, so thank you very much.
"I am not scared (to play) with the crowd against me, but these got me over the line against Chris, Michael and Nathan.
"I am not in the best of form, so they have won me this today. Can we play in Cardiff every week, or Swansea and Wrexham?"
Night Three - Thursday February 16
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey
Semi-Finals
Aspinall/Van Gerwen vs Wright/Van den Bergh
Price/Smith vs Clayton/Dobey
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 3
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow
|February 16
|Night 4
|3Arena, Dublin
|February 23
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|March 2
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 9
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 16
|Night 8
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle
|March 23
|Night 9
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
|March 30
|Night 10
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 6
|Night 11
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 13
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 20
|Night 13
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|April 27
|Night 14
|AO Arena, Manchester
|May 4
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
