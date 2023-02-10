Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Webster praised Gerwyn Price's resilience to win Night Two of this year's Premier League on home soil in Cardiff Mark Webster praised Gerwyn Price's resilience to win Night Two of this year's Premier League on home soil in Cardiff

Sky Sports analyst Mark Webster felt Thursday night's sensational Premier League victory in Cardiff had to be up there as one of Gerwyn Price's greatest-ever nights.

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena.

Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.

"I am not in the best of form, so they have won me this today. Can we play in Cardiff every week, or Swansea and Wrexham?" Gerwyn Price

"He gets a bit of grief but he deserves that (the win) tonight. He played well," Webster told Sky Sports. "He said he had a bit of luck but I thought he was quite resilient in those games.

"He went through the gears. He held in there against Michael van Gerwen despite being faced with an absolute barrage but he just took it to Nathan Aspinall in the final.

"But Price got out in front, controlled it and he's obviously had some brilliant nights throughout his career but this has got to be up there, winning on home soil. The crowd behind him. It's a dream night for Gerwyn Price!

"It was a great performance from Nathan but he fell short in the final. He'll leave this stage with his head held high because he's made for the Premier League. He belongs on this stage and he's acquitted himself well in the opening couple of weeks.

"He's a battler and a hard player to beat. He'll be tough to keep away from those Play-Offs. He's made them on his last two appearances in the Premier League and he's making a good start here."

Webster is worried about the form of Jonny Clayton

Webster thinks Peter Wright has been "unlucky" after losing to eventual winner Chris Dobey on Night One in Belfast before losing to finalist Nathan Aspinall on Thursday, but his main concern is the form of 'The Ferret' Jonny Clayton.

He said: "I think Peter has been a bit unlucky because he's played well, but I'm a bit concerned for Jonny. I don't think he settled tonight and he missed too many doubles last week but it's a long way ahead."

Price is yet to make the Play-Offs in four previous Premier League appearances, and he's hoping his Cardiff success can provide the catalyst for a strong showing in 2023.

"Honestly, I love them (the crowd) because it is not very often I get this," said an emotional Price, who is level on five points alongside Dobey, Van Gerwen and Aspinall.

"I am sucking it all up. I am taking every double, every treble because I have got 14 weeks of hell coming up, so thank you very much.

"I am not scared (to play) with the crowd against me, but these got me over the line against Chris, Michael and Nathan.

"I am not in the best of form, so they have won me this today. Can we play in Cardiff every week, or Swansea and Wrexham?"

Night Three - Thursday February 16

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Aspinall/Van Gerwen vs Wright/Van den Bergh

Price/Smith vs Clayton/Dobey

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

