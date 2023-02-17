Premier League Darts: Michael Smith relieved after winning in Glasgow, while Mark Webster is concerned for Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith admitted it was a relief to open his Premier League account on Thursday, after laying down a marker to claim the spoils on Night Three in Glasgow

Michael Smith put his Premier League Darts win in Glasgow down to "the fighter inside me", while Michael van Gerwen's "sluggish" performance was a concern for Mark Webster.

World champion Smith saw off Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 to win Night Three and move top of the table.

'Bully Boy' had defeated last week's winner Gerwyn Price in his opening match before then edging out Jonny Clayton in a last-leg decider, having landed a 122 checkout to get back on level terms at 4-4.

Belgian Van den Bergh, meanwhile, earlier silenced the partisan home crowd at the OVO Hydro with a 6-4 win over Peter Wright before then comfortably seeing off Nathan Aspinall, runner-up in Cardiff.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Live Premier League Darts Live on

It was world No 1 Smith, though, whose consistent scoring built on an early break of throw to close out victory over the Belgian.

"Winning is the best feeling in the world," said Smith, who tops the table alongside Aspinall.



"I haven't had to wait until Night 16 in Newcastle like last year. I think by Night 10 I was the only player without a win so I was chasing. Even when I missed a nine (dart finish), I said to myself to just keep believing in what you are doing.

"I want to make the top four (of the Premier League) and be in finals night and keep winning. I know when I am playing well I can win matches. When I am playing bad, it is about turning up the week after and playing better.

"I expect more of myself, but I need to go back to the drawing board and to the fight I showed before I won the Grand Slam. I showed that tonight, the fighter that is inside me."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Sky Sports' analyst Webster was "impressed" with Smith's victory as he averaged 101 to edge out Clayton in a last-leg semi-final shoot-out before defeating Van den Bergh in a final where the St Helens thrower produced a stunning 109.4 average.

"When's he's in the mood he just gets in full flow and what impressed me tonight was nothing was taking him out of his stride," said Webster.

"He's made of sterner stuff and I firmly believe that since he's become a winner, he's forgets about the setbacks and says 'let's get on with the next game, the next tournament'.

"He's a champion, he's a world No 1 and he's playing like it. He was brilliant tonight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen reeled in the biggest finish of them all - a 170 checkout against Nathan Aspinall in Glasgow Van Gerwen reeled in the biggest finish of them all - a 170 checkout against Nathan Aspinall in Glasgow

Van den Bergh and Clayton will take come confidence away from their performances in Glasgow, but there is concern for reigning champion Van Gerwen, who was a quarter-final loser.

"Van den Bergh didn't do a lot wrong there. He suffered an early break of throw early doors and that's what cost him," said Webster.

"For Jonny, he'll be happy just to get some points on the board, while for the other players there's plenty more to do, particularly Michael van Gerwen who looked a bit sluggish at times.

"If Peter Wright gets to a couple more weeks and he's got no points then the concern comes in. Week six is when these players start looking at the table."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best of the action from Night Three of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow Take a look at the best of the action from Night Three of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow

Where are we heading next?

Wright is under pressure heading to Dublin next Thursday

The Premier League roadshow heads to the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday, February 23 for Night Four of the league phase.

Smith will face two-time world champion Wright in the quarter-finals at the 3Arena.

The world No 1 produced a moment of magic on the Emerald Isle in the 2020 Premier League, achieving perfection against Daryl Gurney - his first of three televised nine-darters.

Wright, meanwhile, is yet to claim a point in this year's roadshow following three consecutive quarter-final defeats, and Smith is hoping to extend that run on Irish soil.

"Dublin is one of my favourite venues in the Premier League, and hopefully next week is a good one for me again," said Smith, who is eyeing a Play-Off spot for the first time since 2018.

"The Play-Offs may be a target after Night 13 and we'll see from there, but right now I just want to win and keep playing well.

"I'd love to get back to The O2 without a doubt, but for now, it's about each night, winning the first round matches, trying to make the finals or even winning them.

"I'm just thinking about each week right now, but I feel on top of the world at the minute."

Night 4 in Dublin: Thursday, February 23 Quarter-Finals Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Gerwyn Price vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen

Elsewhere, Price takes on Van den Bergh, Dobey and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide, while Clayton and Aspinall also lock horns.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday, February 23 - live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.