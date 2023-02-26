Women's Series: Mikuru Suzuki ends Beau Greaves' winning streak as pair share titles

Beau Greaves saw her winning run come to an end, only to respond immediately with another title

Beau Greaves clinched her 11th title in 12 PDC Women's Series events on Sunday having seen her remarkable winning streak brought to an end by Mikuru Suzuki earlier in the day.

The 19-year-old had entered the day riding the momentum of 10 straight Women's Series triumphs following two wins on Saturday, only to fall to a 5-4 defeat to Suzuki in the quarter-finals of Event Three.

Suzuki proceeded to whitewash Trina Gulliver 5-0 in the semi-finals before seeing off Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 in the final to seal her second Women's Series title.

Greaves restored her supremacy later in the afternoon as she eliminated Suzuki 5-4 in the semi-finals before cruising to a 5-0 victory over Ireland's Robyn Byrne in the final.

Undeterred by her rare setback, Greaves had flown threw her first four matches without conceding a leg.

Women's Series Event Three Quarter-Finals Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Beau Greaves Trina Gulliver 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Priscilla Steenbergen Rhian O'Sullivan 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Semi-Finals Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Trina Gulliver Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 Lorraine Winstanley Final Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Women's Series Event Four Quarter-Finals Robyn Byrne 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Kim Holden 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley Beau Greaves 5-1 Kirsty Hutchinson Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Lisa Ashton Semi-Finals Robyn Byrne 5-2 Kim Holden Beau Greaves 5-4 Mikuru Suzuki Final Beau Greaves 5-0 Robyn Byrne

"It's been a really good weekend," said Greaves. "Ten tournaments in a row has been brilliant but I'm glad it's over. It's hard not to think about it, you are waiting to lose but it's history now.

"I really struggled with everything today, with the way I'm throwing [the dart] and I've not focused on all the stuff I should be focusing on.

"To be fair to Mikuru, I was actually thankful to lose - in the long term it will do me a load of good. I'm happy that I can start afresh now.

"I've had some really good games, I played steady today but in some games I was really good and confident and in others I just lacked it a bit."

The top eight players on the rolling Women's Series Order of Merit after Event 12 will qualify for the 2023 Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which takes place on Sunday July 23 at the Winter Gardens.