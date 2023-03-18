Fallon Sherrock hits first nine-darter by a woman on PDC Tour

Fallon Sherrock is the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish at a PDC event

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish at a PDC event in her opening-round tie against Marco Verhofstad at the Winmau Challenge Tour Event Nine.

Sherrock took a 3-0 lead in the match with her perfect leg, taking the traditional 180, 180, 141 route. She went on the seal a 5-3 victory over Verhofstad with a 92 average.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It's far from the first time Sherrock has made history, with her memorable run at the 2019 World Championship seeing her become the first woman to beat a man on the Alexandra Palace stage, with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

Sherrock won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool last summer and qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts, but she has suffered first-round exits on her last two appearances to the Ally Pally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricky Evans beats Fallon Sherrock to book his place in the second round of the World Darts Championship. Ricky Evans beats Fallon Sherrock to book his place in the second round of the World Darts Championship.

The 28-year-old narrowly missed out on securing an historic PDC Tour card earlier this year. Having come through the first stage of the PDC Qualifying School, she suffered a disappointing exit on the last day of the final stage.

As such, Sherrock is competing on the Challenge Tour and in the Modus Super Series as well as in the PDC's Women's Series.

Only the top two players from the Challenge Tour Order of Merit are sure of securing a PDC Tour Card for 2024/25 and a place in the 2024 World Darts Championship.