Laura Turner

Sky Sports Darts commentator

Premier League Darts: Laura Turner expects sparks to fly when Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen lock horns in Manchester

Laura Turner looks ahead to the blockbuster showdown between Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen; the Premier League roadshow heads to Manchester's AO Arena for Night 14 on Thursday, with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25

Last Updated: 03/05/23 3:00pm

Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price never fail to disappoint when they collide on the oche

Laura Turner expects sparks to fly when Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen lock horns as the Premier League Darts roadshow heads to Manchester's AO Arena on Thursday night.

Price renews his rivalry with reigning champion Van Gerwen in a battle of the league's top two with the Dutchman targeting a first nightly win since his success in Liverpool.

Former world champion Price continues to register weekly ton-topping averages as he bids to land a fifth nightly victory in this year's tournament and maintain his stranglehold on the chasing pack.

Live Premier League Darts

May 4, 2023, 7:00pm

Live on

Speaking on Love The Darts, Michael van Gerwen says Gerwyn Price's current form is at the wrong time of the year and that he is still the best player in the world
Speaking on Love The Darts, Michael van Gerwen says Gerwyn Price's current form is at the wrong time of the year and that he is still the best player in the world

Sky Sports analyst Turner said: "This has never really been Price's event and he's never actually made it to the Play-Offs but this year he's storming it and not just by winning events or finishing as runner-up and progressing that way. It's just the way that he's playing with his style.

"The last couple of weeks there have been early exits for Van Gerwen. He just seems to have dropped off the pace slightly but you just never know, do you? It's just going to be one of those electric matches. You just couldn't predict it, could you?

"The top two players in the world in the quarter-finals, but if Price continues the way that he's playing then MVG will have to pull something special out to stop it."

Price is embracing the crowds

Price recorded his highest Premier League average on the way to winning Night 11 in Brighton, his fourth victory of the season

Price recorded his highest Premier League average on the way to winning Night 11 in Brighton, his fourth victory of the season

Turner is excited to see a repeat of Price and Van Gerwen's World Matchplay classic from last year when 'Mighty Mike' sealed a stunning 18-14 victory in Blackpool.

However, Welshman Price has held the upper hand in the Premier League, winning three of their last five meetings ahead of the showdown in Manchester.

"There's always going to sparks but with the run of form, it's going in the direction of Gerwyn Price," said Turner. "Watching Price with his body language, he looks like he's enjoying it more. He's got his different shirt designs and he's kind of embracing the crowd and winning fans over, which has got to help.

"He looks relaxed and he's enjoying it. The outcome of that is that we're seeing these massive averages and he's making runs to the final and winning events."

A big week for Clayton and Aspinall

Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar looks ahead to Night 14 of the Premier League in Manchester and predicts his top four

Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar looks ahead to Night 14 of the Premier League in Manchester and predicts his top four

Play-Off hopefuls Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall lock horns in a crucial game, Jonny Clayton begins his bid for a third nightly win of the season against Peter Wright, while Chris Dobey and Dimitri Van den Bergh also collide.

"The last few weeks are going to be big because there are three players pitching for those positions in third and fourth. Smith, Aspinall and Clayton are vying for those two remaining places with Price and Van Gerwen sure to make it through to the Play-Offs," said Turner.

"This is an opportunity for Clayton to at least get through the quarter-finals when he takes on Wright.

"I going with Price, MVG, Smith and it will be between Aspinall and Clayton for that fourth spot. I'm going for Jonny to make it."

Turner's tip for the title

Will the Price be right at this year's Premier League Play-Offs in London?

"I can't see much past Price at the moment," she said. "I know the Play-Offs are so different because it's all or nothing on that one night but Price seems to have that winning mentality and he's enjoying himself."

Night 14 - Thursday May 4
AO Arena, Manchester
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton
Chris Dobey vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals
Wright/Clayton vs Dobey/Van den Bergh
Smith/Aspinall vs Price/Van Gerwen

2023 Premier League Schedule

Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4
Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11
Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18
Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, May 4 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

