Premier League Darts: Laura Turner on the final league night featuring Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall are battling it out for the final Play-Off spot. Who will join Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen for finals night?

Sky Sports' analyst Laura Turner ums and aahs about who she thinks will come out on top of the vital Premier League Darts clash between Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

Clayton boasts a two-point lead over Aspinall ahead of their showdown in the Granite City, and victory for the Welshman in their quarter-finals will see him seal a Play-Off berth for the third consecutive season.

With Aspinall having lost to Gerwyn Price in the Sheffield quarter-finals last Thursday as Clayton reached a nightly semi-final, the former UK Open champion now has to reach the Aberdeen final to overhaul his rival and claim fourth place.

Turner told Sky Sports: "The task for Nathan is much more tough than it is for Jonny. Clayton did so well to pick up a couple of points in Sheffield and speaking to him last week, he was nervous.

"He's really put himself in a good position because Nathan has got it all to do. Even if he does beat Jonny, he's got to get past the winner of Price and Peter Wright.

"It's going to be tough for Nathan - the odds are in Jonny's favour. We know that Nathan can pull it out the bag and I'm excited about it."

Price is bidding to become the fifth player in Premier League to finish top of the league phase, and the 2021 world champion would confirm top spot by reaching the Night 16 showpiece.

Wright, however, will be aiming to round-off a difficult campaign with a strong showing on home soil, after returning to winning ways with Czech Darts Open glory in Prague.

Elsewhere, Michael Smith will begin his bid for a fourth consecutive nightly win against Dimitri Van den Bergh, as he looks to overhaul Price at the Premier League summit.

"I believe it will go to form in Aberdeen," admitted Turner. "Peter's win at the weekend might boost his confidence coming up against Price but the way Price has been playing in this year's Premier League, he's been so strong.

"Michael Smith has been absolutely outstanding these last few weeks, while Michael van Gerwen has also had a win on the Euro Tour but I can't look past another Price and Smith final. One of them will win their fifth title of the season."

'Price has got the hunger back'

Turner expects Gerwyn Price to finish top of this year's Premier League table

The Welshman was banned from wearing headphones or industrial ear protectors following his shock World Championship exit to Gabriel Clemens.

However, 'The Iceman' has since rediscovered his red-hot form on the Premier League stage where he hopes to make his mark in the Play-Offs at London's O2 next Thursday.

"He was quite open about that fact that he fell out of love with darts," explained Turner. "He went back and tried a bit of rugby, looked after himself. He didn't have a break because he was obviously still playing but what we've seen is a Gerwyn Price that's going up there and enjoying his darts so naturally that's coming out on the oche.

"A free-flowing Price is wonderful to see. He's been outstanding this year. For somebody who has never reached the Play-Offs it's one way of announcing yourself. It's been one of those seasons for him."

Smith looks untouchable

Smith has won his last nine matches in the sport's biggest roadshow, and now he's set his sights on becoming the first player to win four straight nights since the knockout format was introduced in 2022.

Turner said: "Everything has fallen into place in terms of the Premier League and at times he has looked untouchable. He's threatened a few nine-darters, I'm just surprised he hasn't hit one and I'm sure he is as well.

"I hope he's saving it for Aberdeen or The O2."

Night 16 - Thursday, May 18

P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Price/Wright v Clayton/Aspinall

Smith/Van den Bergh v Van Gerwen/Dobey

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

