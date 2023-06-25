Beau Greaves celebrates record-breaking 15th PDC Women’s Series title with back-to-back wins

Beau Greaves celebrated a record-breaking 15th PDC Women's Series title with back-to-back wins on Sunday

Beau Greaves celebrated a record-breaking 15th PDC Women's Series title with back-to-back wins on Sunday, as the year's third weekend of competition concluded in dramatic fashion in Hildesheim.

Greaves and Fallon Sherrock shared the spoils in Saturday's opening double-header, but it was the Doncaster darter who dominated Sunday's action to triumph in Events 11 and 12.

The 19-year-old produced a superb comeback to deny Sherrock in a high-quality Event 11 decider, which saw her equal Lisa Ashton's haul of 14 Women's Series titles.

Greaves then wrote her name into the history books with Event 12 success, demolishing emerging Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven with another devastating display at Halle 39

"I cannot wait for Blackpool. Everything has been building up to this and I missed it last year. I've got the enjoyment back and I'm really excited." Beau Greaves

"I've done really well to cope with all the pressure and I'm really proud of myself," reflected Greaves, who will be the top seed at next month's Women's World Matchplay.

"I was so disappointed with myself in Milton Keynes last month. I was ready to retire. I'm not bothered about getting beat, but when I'm losing because of me, that's when it bothers me.

"Milton Keynes was a big eye-opener for me. I wasn't putting any work in before and I paid the price for it. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year now and putting that behind me.

"I cannot wait for Blackpool. Everything has been building up to this and I missed it last year. I've got the enjoyment back and I'm really excited."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Greaves spoke about her experience at the World Championship and how she would do things differently next time Speaking on Love The Darts, Greaves spoke about her experience at the World Championship and how she would do things differently next time

Van Leuven trailed Lorraine Winstanley by £400 on the rolling 12-month Order of Merit ahead of Event 12 - the final event before the cut-off for next month's Winter Gardens showpiece - and she delivered the goods to seal her qualification.

The Dutchwoman overcame Laura Turner and Rhian O'Sullivan to reach the semi-finals, where she recorded a 5-2 victory against her compatriot Priscilla Steenbergen to confirm her spot at the Winter Gardens.

The PDC Women's Series returns on July 29-30 for a further four events, which will take place at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, alongside the winner of the 2023 Betfred Women's World Matchplay.

In addition, the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit winner joins the Women's World Matchplay champion in the field for the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves talks about her experiences of suffering from dartitis and playing against Fallon Sherrock Beau Greaves talks about her experiences of suffering from dartitis and playing against Fallon Sherrock

2023 PDC Women's Series

Sunday June 25, Halle 39, Hildesheim

Event 11

Quarter-Finals

Kirsi Viinikainen 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Beau Greaves 5-1 Aurora Fochesato

Aileen de Graaf 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Kirsi Viinikainen

Fallon Sherrock 5-1 Aileen de Graaf

Final

Beau Greaves 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Event 12

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-3 Fallon Sherrock

Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Robyn Byrne

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Rhian O'Sullivan

Priscilla Steenbergen 5-2 Lorraine Hyde

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-4 Mikuru Suzuki

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Priscilla Steenbergen

Final

Beau Greaves 5-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

The World Matchplay takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens from July 15-23 as 32 of the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports.