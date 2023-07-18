World Matchplay Darts: Gerwyn Price eliminated after defeat to Joe Cullen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Cullen's precise finishing at the end of his match - including back-to-back bulls - against Gerwyn Price saw him rally from 10-9 down to stun the Welshman Joe Cullen's precise finishing at the end of his match - including back-to-back bulls - against Gerwyn Price saw him rally from 10-9 down to stun the Welshman

Tournament favourite Gerwyn Price has become the latest big name to fall at the World Matchplay Darts as Joe Cullen beat him in a thrilling second-round contest in Blackpool.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen was defeated in the first round by Brendan Dolan and Price is the latest to tumble out of the tournament after Cullen completed a 13-11 victory with a 112 checkout in a match which ended in the most dramatic of fashion.

In front of a vociferous crowd at the Winter Gardens, 'Rockstar' Cullen pulled off a memorable victory despite hitting an average of just 94.33, compared to Price's 100.31.

Importantly, Cullen hit the doubles when he needed to, achieving a 60 per cent checkout success rate, whereas Price struggled throughout the night in that regard, and that proved to be the undoing for 'The Iceman'.

"The checkouts won me the game," Cullen said. "Me and Gezzy, we sort of pulled each other down and then when one of us played well, the other one played well - and it was just a really funny game.

Joe Cullen celebrates at the World Matchplay Darts

"I felt in the game the whole way, even at 10-8 down I felt like I could still win because I knew that Gezzy wasn't playing like he normally does but it's one of those - concentrate on your own game and that's what I did and the finishes definitely won me the game."

The 34-year-old Cullen raced to a 4-1 lead after the first session, hitting a double on all four visits where he had the opportunity to do so.

World No 4 Price responded in the second session, but Cullen ended the session with a 6-4 cushion after the first of two very important 112 checkouts.

Price, though, wasn't about to go down without a fight and Cullen missed multiple chances to finish in the 15th leg which left the door open for Price to get the match back on throw and from there, the tournament favourite put the foot down to roar in front 10-8, within one leg of victory.

The Welshman then had a chance to win the match at 10-9 but failed to hit the bullseye to eliminate his opponent and Cullen punished him ruthlessly.

'Rockstar' hit the bullseye to level the match and then found it once more to move ahead and completed a thrilling victory with a second pivotal checkout of 112.

Cullen said: "I felt like I played okay the other night and it just didn't feel comfortable, more or less out the whole way through the match tonight, but then when it came down to it [at the end] that's probably the most comfortable I've been so that 112 was pretty sweet."

