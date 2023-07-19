World Matchplay Darts: World No 2 Peter Wright suffers shock exit to Ryan Searle in Blackpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at what happened on Night Five of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool Take a look at what happened on Night Five of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

World No 2 Peter Wright became the latest high-profile name to exit this year's World Matchplay in Blackpool after suffering a shock defeat to Ryan Searle on Wednesday.

The 2021 champion, who has flown under the radar ahead of this year's tournament, has endured a difficult period on the board and it continued with an 11-8 defeat to 'Heavy Metal' Searle at the Winter Gardens.

Wright joined reigning champion Michael van Gerwen, world No 1 Michael Smith and last year's runner-up Gerwyn Price in crashing out of the tournament.

World Matchplay Second Round: Wednesday, July 19 Brendan Dolan 1-11 Damon Heta Jonny Clayton 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh Peter Wright 8-11 Ryan Searle Luke Humphries 14-12 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Somerset star Searle, who had never won a game at the Matchplay and not beaten Wright on TV, opened up a 63 lead before sinking a 107 checkout to move 8-4 up.

Searle then pinned a magnificent 112 to guarantee a new name on the Phil Taylor Trophy this year, while he was left looking for a new hotel.

He told Sky Sports: "That's unbelievable really. That was such a scrappy game and we were both giving each other chances and in the end I was lucky enough to take mine.

"I didn't expect an easy game but he's not been in the best form. You just never know when he's going to turn the switch and turn it around. I was quite nervy at the end but just happy to get over the line."

Peter struggled from start to finish, even though he was in the match. I thought he did well to win eight legs to be fair. Searle was getting more darts than him and he was outscoring him. Searle regressed to his yearly means and it was more than good enough to beat Peter Wright. Anyone can win it and I really believe that. Wayne Mardle on Ryan Searle's stunning win

Searle will take on seventh seed Jonny Clayton who bossed 2020 winner Dimitri Van den Bergh for an emphatic 11-6 victory as 'The Ferret' reeled in the Big Fish for a 3-1 lead before winning seven of the next nine legs to storm into the quarter-finals.

At 4-4, the Welshman took out a 13 and 14 darter en route to an 8-4 advantage before landing a scintillating 156 for a 9-5 lead.

The 48-year-old former Premier League and World Grand Prix champion struck with a 126 in a brilliant 12-dart leg to move one away from victory and he soon wrapped things up by pinning double eight.

"I knew I had to play well here tonight. Thank God, my darts went good," said Clayton.

"Dimitri gave me a few chances and a few shots, but listen, the ton-pluses always look good and they always feel good, so I'm glad to get over that line."

Speaking about facing Clayton in the last eight, Searle said: "I've got a job on my hands and I'm going to have to try and book a hotel now because I'm meant to be leaving on Friday."

In the evening's curtain-raiser Brendan Dolan was unable to continue his giant-killing run having dumped out defending champion Michael van Gerwen on Sunday night.

The Northern Irishman was on the receiving end of an 11-1 tonking from Australian No 1 Damon Heta, who continued sporting a baggy green cap and his cricket bat for his Ashes-inspired walk-on at the Empress Ballroom.

Heta will take on Luke Humphries next after 'Cool Hand Like' knocked out the last remaining Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 14-12 in an explosive last-16 clash.

In a repeat of July's European Matchplay decider Humphries trailed 8-5 and 10-7 following Van Duijvenbode's timely 10-dart leg to move within one of the winning line.

But Humphries took out 65 on the bullseye before landing tops to level things up after the 11th seed missed a match dart at double 16.

One of these players will win the World Matchplay for the first time on Sunday...

Chris Dobey



Nathan Aspinall



Joe Cullen



Daryl Gurney



Ryan Searle



Jonny Clayton



Damon Heta



Luke Humphries



World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Thursday, July 20 Joe Cullen vs Daryl Gurney Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall

Van Duijvenbode reeled in the Big Fish to move back to within a leg of victory at 11-10 in the tie-break, but a 13-darter enabled Humphries to restore parity.

The duo shared the next two legs to make it 12-12 and eight maximums apiece before Humphries struck to break throw with a quality 88 finish and he pinned double 19 to win a classic.

"I'm so proud of myself. I dug everything out I could there. I put so much pressure on Dirk and he crumbled and he's not usually like that," said Humphries.

"When you want to win these titles sometimes you've got to get through these tough games when you're not playing at your best. I hope I'm going to play 10 times better than I did there.

"This title's not mine. I've got to go and earn it. People are saying it's my title to lose but I don't think so, there's seven other players playing fantastic darts."

We're back for more World Matchplay action at the iconic Winter Gardens on Thursday at 7pm as the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports Action.