World Matchplay Darts: Jonny Clayton to meet Luke Humphries in semi-finals

By Raz Mirza at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Jonny Clayton crashed in a stunning six ton-plus finishes to set up a World Matchplay semi-final meeting with Luke Humphries at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Friday.

Clayton made it through to the semi-final at the Winter Gardens for the first time after a 16-12 victory over Ryan Searle with a 97.5 average, seven 180s and six ton-plus checkouts, while Humphries held off a late fightback from Damon Heta to win 16-13 in a match with more breaks of throw than holds.

World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Friday, July 21 Ryan Searle 12-16 Jonny Clayton Damon Heta 13-16 Luke Humphries

Searle and Clayton locked horns in the opening quarter-final match of the night after the pair dumped out former champions Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh to reach the last eight.

The opening four legs were shared with Clayton pinning a superb 118 checkout on double 19 to make it 2-2 before 'Heavy Metal' landed tops to move 3-2 in front with two 180s and a 106.40 average to Clayton's 102.23.

The relentless pace of the contest continued with both players pummelling big numbers and huge finishes.

Clayton piled in a scintillating 121 in the eighth leg, but Somerset thrower Searle struck with a 121 on the bull to level at 5-5.

In a barnstorming battle Searle, who produced the performance of the first round to demolish Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld, before claiming another major scalp to topple 2021 winner Peter Wright in the last 16, fired in a sixth 180 and a 96 finish to regain the upper-hand at 7-6.

Former Premier League and World Grand Prix champion Clayton added a third ton-plus checkout of the match with a 115 to level at 7-7 and he then hit a fourth thanks to a magnificent 124 on the bull to make it 8-8.

'The Ferret' capitalised on Searle's missed dart at tops with a 76 outshot and he maintained his two-leg cushion for an 11-9 advantage with a 100.23 average and 65 per cent at the doubles.

Welshman Clayton broke again with a cool 100 checkout and he then planted a remarkable sixth ton-plus finish with a cracking 122 on the bull moments later to make it 13-9.

And 48-year-old Clayton made it through to his first World Matchplay semi-final by sinking double 15 with his first match dart.

To win this would mean so much for family reasons. My dad's not very well and I want to do this for him. I'm very emotional. My dad is my biggest fan so I want to do this for him. I'm here still fighting and hopefully I'll be here this Sunday in the final. Jonny Clayton wants to win the Matchplay for his sick father

Humphries then took on Australian No 1 Heta, who has embraced the role of pantomime villain with his Ashes-themed walk-ons and he didn't disappoint as he returned for the third test at the Empress Ballroom.

'Cool Hand Luke' survived a match dart to win an epic second round tie-break against Dirk van Duijvenbode and he was in no mood for a repeat as he surged into a 3-2 lead with a 102.3 average.

The 28-year-old sunk a neat ton on tops-tops to move 5-4 in front but Heta remained calm and composed to hang on to Humphries coat-tails on double 16.

Humphries took out 68 regain the advantage at 7-6 before taking a stranglehold on the contest as he opened up a three-leg buffer at 10-7 in a break-fest of a contest - 14 in 17 legs.

Former UK Open runner-up Humphries, who is yet to lift a televised ranking title, gained a rare hold of throw with an 81 finish for an 11-darter and a 12-8 cushion.

He then struck with a 121 checkout to stretch his advantage before holding in the next leg on tops to edge closer to victory at 14-8.

'The Heat' was not giving up easily though as he won three legs on the spin with a skin-saving 152 to make it 15-13.

But after missing two darts at tops, world No 6 Humphries completed the win with two double 18s in a match which featured an incredible 20 breaks of throw.

World Matchplay Semi-Finals: Saturday, July 22 Joe Cullen vs Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton vs Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen will meet in the first semi-final on Saturday night with Wales' World Cup winner Clayton and sixth seed Humphries facing each other in the second last-four clash.

