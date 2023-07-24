Beau Greaves opens up on struggles with 'feeling comfortable' on the floor despite winning World Matchplay title in Blackpool

Beau Greaves wins the World Matchplay title by defeating Japan's Mikuru Suzuki

Beau Greaves has taken the world of darts by storm. In the last 12 months, she's shattered a host of records. Her latest feat is sweeping aside Japan's Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the Women's World Matchplay final on her Winter Gardens debut.

The Doncaster star claimed the top prize with five perfect darts to break throw in leg two before firing in a second 180 en-route to a 3-0 lead.

She carried on in great form by seamlessly exploiting Suzuki's errors - her opponent narrowly avoiding a whitewash by surviving two match darts in leg six.

Having claimed the win, 19-year-old Greaves had time for introspection.

"It's a different feeling, coming in and off the back of the PDC and then the women's series," she admitted.

"I think I do struggle with feeling comfortable on the stage, even on the floor. I don't feel 100 per cent, but it's hard to get to that point. It takes time.

"It takes a lot of games to come to terms with playing. This is what you're going to be doing for the rest of your life, and it's all new experiences.

"The past few weeks, I've really struggled to get to grips with knowing that I'm going to be on there, but I've dealt well with it. I haven't played the best, but there's nothing I can do about that. It's over now, and I've come out as the winner."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool The best of the action from the Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

The teenage sensation has opted to take a more positive outlook on the next phase of her career.

"I've had a few good games on the women's series, but if I can relax fully and just play my game, I know there's stuff people haven't seen.

"I know I've won it this week. I'll have a few days reminiscing about it, but next week I'll be back on form and get ready for the series coming up. I'm confident in that. It's just waiting for it to come at me."

That much was apparent in Greaves' celebration of the weekend victory - one that has given her a little more confidence.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I think I've come out of my shell a little bit more," Greaves explained.

"I know I'll have better games this year, and I'm just happy to come out of the BDO and on to bigger and better things.

"I've got so much support from my family, and I'm just ready to take on whatever comes face to face with me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Webster analyses Beau Greaves' performance at the Women's World Matchplay and shares his expectations for her at the Grand Slam Mark Webster analyses Beau Greaves' performance at the Women's World Matchplay and shares his expectations for her at the Grand Slam

Earlier in the afternoon, reigning champion Fallon Sherrock was beaten by Lisa Ashton in a dramatic quarter-final, despite producing a 12-dart skin-saver in leg six to force a last-leg shoot-out.

Greaves, who beat Sherrock at a tournament last year to claim a spot at Alexandra Palace, holds a lot of respect for the former champion.

"I've got a lot of respect for Fallon. I think what she's doing is great. It's hard to be under pressure all the time and under, you know, the expectation of it all," she said.

"She was the one we all looked towards and wanted to be like in the PDC."