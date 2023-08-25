Fallon Sherrock makes more history with televised nine-dart finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Fallon Sherrock become the first female to hit a televised nine-darter! Watch Fallon Sherrock become the first female to hit a televised nine-darter!

Fallon Sherrock has made more darting history by becoming the first female to produce a televised nine-dart finish.

The 29-year-old rose to prominence in 2019 by winning two matches at the PDC World Championship, becoming the maiden woman to taste victory at Alexandra Palace.

She then achieved the best result by a woman at a major tournament by making the quarter-finals of the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts and reached the Nordic Darts Masters final the same year before losing to Michael Van Gerwen.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

After becoming the first female to hit a perfect leg in PDC history at the Winmau Challenge Tour event in Germany in March, she did it again in front of the cameras at the Modus Super Series on Friday.

Sherrock hit back-to-back maximums to leave 141, which she checked out by following a seventh consecutive 180 with a treble 19 and double 12.

That levelled up her match with Adam Lipscombe at 3-3 before she took the deciding leg to secure a 4-3 victory in Portsmouth.

We're back for the World Grand Prix at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from 3-9 October - live on Sky Sports. Stream all your favourite sports with NOW