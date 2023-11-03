Darts News

Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier: Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle make it through but no Raymond van Barneveld

Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Ryan Searle, Stephen Bunting and Brendan Dolan among Grand Slam of Darts qualifiers; Next up on the Sky Sports Darts calendar is the seventeenth staging of the event from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton

Last Updated: 03/11/23 3:53pm

The legendary Raymond van Barneveld missed out on a Grand Slam of Darts spot along with Dimitri Van den Bergh
Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle came through qualifying to reach the Grand Slam of Darts but Raymond van Barneveld and Dimitri Van den Bergh both missed out.

There were over 100 players in action at the Barnsley Metrodome, with eight spots still available in this month's £650,000 event at WV Active Aldersley from November 11-19 in Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports.

Top seed Noppert was joined by Heta, Searle, Stephen Bunting, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Rafferty, Steve Lennon and Martijn Kleermaker.

Dimitri Van den Bergh lost to Martijn Kleermaker in the qualifying event
However, this year's tournament will be missing 2012 champion Van Barneveld, 2020 winner Jose de Sousa, Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Daryl Gurney and Martin Schindler.

Reigning champion Michael Smith will headline this year's star-studded 32-player field, which also includes three-time winners Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy.

Luke Humphries upset Gerwyn Price to win the World Grand Prix final with this sensational 138 checkout

Luke Humphries upset Gerwyn Price to win the World Grand Prix final with this sensational 138 checkout

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - the runner-up to Smith last year - will also feature alongside World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries and newly crowned European Champion Peter Wright.

2023 Grand Slam of Darts
Qualifying Players
Invited in the following order
TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners, then Players Championship winners (up to 16)
Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall
Luke Humphries
Chris Dobey
Andrew Gilding
Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price
Jonny Clayton
Rob Cross
James Wade
Gary Anderson
Dave Chisnall
Krzysztof Ratajski
Ricardo Pietreczko
Dirk van Duijvenbode

Additional Qualifiers
Josh Rock
Nathan Girvan
Berry van Peer
Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves
Fallon Sherrock
Haruki Muramatsu
Stowe Buntz

Josh Rock stunned Van Gerwen with a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts last year

Josh Rock stunned Van Gerwen with a nine-darter at the Grand Slam of Darts last year

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier
Danny Noppert
Damon Heta
Ryan Searle
Stephen Bunting
Brendan Dolan
Nathan Rafferty
Steve Lennon
Martijn Kleermaker

