Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier: Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle make it through but no Raymond van Barneveld

The legendary Raymond van Barneveld missed out on a Grand Slam of Darts spot along with Dimitri Van den Bergh

Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle came through qualifying to reach the Grand Slam of Darts but Raymond van Barneveld and Dimitri Van den Bergh both missed out.

There were over 100 players in action at the Barnsley Metrodome, with eight spots still available in this month's £650,000 event at WV Active Aldersley from November 11-19 in Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports.

Top seed Noppert was joined by Heta, Searle, Stephen Bunting, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Rafferty, Steve Lennon and Martijn Kleermaker.

Dimitri Van den Bergh lost to Martijn Kleermaker in the qualifying event

However, this year's tournament will be missing 2012 champion Van Barneveld, 2020 winner Jose de Sousa, Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Daryl Gurney and Martin Schindler.

Reigning champion Michael Smith will headline this year's star-studded 32-player field, which also includes three-time winners Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy.

World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - the runner-up to Smith last year - will also feature alongside World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries and newly crowned European Champion Peter Wright.

2023 Grand Slam of Darts

Qualifying Players

Invited in the following order

TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners, then Players Championship winners (up to 16)

Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries

Chris Dobey

Andrew Gilding

Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross

James Wade

Gary Anderson

Dave Chisnall

Krzysztof Ratajski

Ricardo Pietreczko

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Additional Qualifiers

Josh Rock

Nathan Girvan

Berry van Peer

Gian van Veen

Beau Greaves

Fallon Sherrock

Haruki Muramatsu

Stowe Buntz

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier

Danny Noppert

Damon Heta

Ryan Searle

Stephen Bunting

Brendan Dolan

Nathan Rafferty

Steve Lennon

Martijn Kleermaker

