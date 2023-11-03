Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier: Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle make it through but no Raymond van Barneveld
Danny Noppert, Damon Heta, Ryan Searle, Stephen Bunting and Brendan Dolan among Grand Slam of Darts qualifiers; Next up on the Sky Sports Darts calendar is the seventeenth staging of the event from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 03/11/23 3:53pm
Danny Noppert, Damon Heta and Ryan Searle came through qualifying to reach the Grand Slam of Darts but Raymond van Barneveld and Dimitri Van den Bergh both missed out.
There were over 100 players in action at the Barnsley Metrodome, with eight spots still available in this month's £650,000 event at WV Active Aldersley from November 11-19 in Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports.
Top seed Noppert was joined by Heta, Searle, Stephen Bunting, Brendan Dolan, Nathan Rafferty, Steve Lennon and Martijn Kleermaker.
- Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW
- Fallon Sherrock, Johnny Nelson among sports stars to receive MBEs
- Natalie Gilbert's journey from debilitating stroke to PDC Women's Series success
However, this year's tournament will be missing 2012 champion Van Barneveld, 2020 winner Jose de Sousa, Van den Bergh, Ross Smith, Daryl Gurney and Martin Schindler.
Reigning champion Michael Smith will headline this year's star-studded 32-player field, which also includes three-time winners Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy.
World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall - the runner-up to Smith last year - will also feature alongside World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries and newly crowned European Champion Peter Wright.
2023 Grand Slam of Darts
Qualifying Players
Invited in the following order
TV Event Finalists, then European Tour Winners, then Players Championship winners (up to 16)
Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall
Luke Humphries
Chris Dobey
Andrew Gilding
Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price
Jonny Clayton
Rob Cross
James Wade
Gary Anderson
Dave Chisnall
Krzysztof Ratajski
Ricardo Pietreczko
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Additional Qualifiers
Josh Rock
Nathan Girvan
Berry van Peer
Gian van Veen
Beau Greaves
Fallon Sherrock
Haruki Muramatsu
Stowe Buntz
- Darts in 2024: Key dates for World Championship, Premier League and more
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier
Danny Noppert
Damon Heta
Ryan Searle
Stephen Bunting
Brendan Dolan
Nathan Rafferty
Steve Lennon
Martijn Kleermaker
Watch the seventeenth staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from 11-19 November at the Aldersley Leisure Village. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW