Grand Slam of Darts: Beau Greaves cruises to big win as Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock, Nathan Aspinall progress

Beau Greaves gave her chances of progressing to the round of 16 a huge boost with an impressive 5-1 victory over Ricardo Pietreczko in Group H at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Greaves stormed to a 3-0 lead as she continued to find maximums, Pietreczko claiming his only leg with a brilliant 118 finish to break the throw.

Despite the fightback, Greaves held her nerve and found 90 and 96 finishes to wrap up the final two legs for her first victory of the Grand Slam.

Grand Slam of Darts: Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches Chris Dobey 5-4 Berry van Peer (B) Jonny Clayton 1-5 Josh Rock (B) Gian van Veen 2-5 Nathan Rafferty (D) Gerwyn Price 5-0 Ryan Searle (D) Brendan Dolan 5-2 Haruki Muramatsu (F) Danny Noppert 5-3 Andrew Gilding (F) Ricardo Pietreczko 1-5 Beau Greaves (H) Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Damon Heta (H)

"I can't really explain it. What a feeling," said Greaves after the match.

"It is just great to finally get over the line.

"I scored really well. I have been playing really well, and it is just great to be the one who is in front.

"It is a relief I think."

Nathan Aspinall ensured his spot in the knockout rounds with a 5-2 win over Damon Heta in Group H.

After quickly taking a 4-0 lead, and brilliant 151 and 122 finishes giving the 'Asp' the control, Heta fought back to bring the game to 4-2.

Aspinall stood strong though and after missing four match darts, finally took the victory on D8.

The loss for Heta now means his clash on Monday with Greaves is set to be a winner-qualifies thriller.

In Group D, Gerwyn Price cruised to a near-perfect 5-0 victory over Ryan Searle to qualify for the round of 16.

Price was effortless on the trebles, a brilliant 121 checkout the highlight as he left Searle no opportunity to get into the contest.

Josh Rock also secured his spot in the knockouts with a 5-1 routing of Jonny Clayton in Group B.

Clayton just couldn't find his rhythm in the clash and Rock took advantage, taking four legs in a row to seal top spot in the group.

Elsewhere, Danny Noppert made it two wins from two with a tough 5-3 win over Andrew Gilding in Group F.

Gilding took every chance on the doubles given to him, including a late break of throw, but Noppert held his nerve to take out 97 on tops and break the throw himself to take top spot in the group.

Nathan Rafferty got his campaign up and running in Group D with a 5-2 victory over Gian van Veen, two breaks of throw helping him on his way to the win.

Brendan Dolan registered his first victory of this year's tournament in a 5-2 contest against Haruki Muramatsu. Dolan battled hard for the win but a nice 121 checkout plus two breaks of throw proved the difference.

Chris Dobey held on to secure a 5-4 win in a last-leg decider against Berry van Peer in Group B.

Van Peer fought back from 3-1 down to bring the game level at 4-4, 104 and 110 checkouts aiding his campaign, but his accuracy on the doubles let him down, allowing Dobey to seal the deal.

Grand Slam of Darts: Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches James Wade vs Nathan Girvan (A) Michael Smith vs Krzysztof Ratajski(A) Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Steve Lennon (C) Luke Humphries vs Gary Anderson (C) Peter Wright vs Dave Chisnall (E) Stephen Bunting vs Stowe Buntz (E) Martijn Kleermaker vs Fallon Sherrock (G) Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross (G)

What happens on Monday & Tuesday at the Grand Slam?

The final round-robin games take place on Monday and Tuesday. The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the last-16 action beginning on Wednesday and running through to the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

