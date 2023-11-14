Grand Slam of Darts: Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock see campaigns ended as Stephen Bunting beats Peter Wright

Beau Greaves' brilliant run at the Grand Slam was ended in a close 5-4 loss against Damon Heta.

Greaves started the match with a statement of intent as she took out 101 for the first leg but the 'Heat' fought back with some brilliant finishes, hitting 164, 130, and 105 to take the match in the last-leg decider, after Greaves had missed a match dart.

Heta will now face Michael van Gerwen in the next round but admitted he was a bag of nerves facing Greaves in an incredible contest.

Group Stage: Groups E-H Final Matches Dave Chisnall 5-4 Stowe Buntz (E) Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Ricardo Pietreczko (H) Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker (G) Andrew Gilding 5-1 Haruki Muramatsu (F) Danny Noppert 5-4 Brendan Dolan (F) Peter Wright 3-5 Stephen Bunting (E) Rob Cross 5-2 Fallon Sherrock (G) Damon Heta 5-4 Beau Greaves (H)

"I hope she doesn't get a Tour card playing like that or we will be in trouble," said Heta.

"She [Greaves] was insane tonight. I was shaking like crazy. I am a fit dude, and I am never like that unless I am running a marathon or something.

"Fair play to Beau. I cheer her on when I watch the darts when she is playing so to play against her and just to get over that line is massive."

Fallon Sherrock's hopes of making it out of Group E were ended by a relentless Rob Cross as he cruised to a 5-2 win in Group G to join Van Gerwen in the next stage.

Sherrock got an early break of throw for a 1-0 lead but the former world champion showed his class, a 98 average and brilliant 111 checkout aiding him on the way to a vital victory.

In another winner-takes-all match, Stephen Bunting defeated world No 2 Peter Wright in Group E to make it through to the next round.

Bunting produced sensational 103, 101, and 107 checkouts to take a 3-1 but Snakebite fought back to bring the tie to 4-3, a brilliant 116 finish helping him on his way.

The St Helens man held on though and took out D16 for the win and to progress alongside Stowe Buntz in Group E.

Van Gerwen completed a clean sweep in Group G with a very scrappy 5-4 win over Martijn Kleermaker.

'The Green Machine' was not his usual dangerous self but fought back from 3-1 down to ultimately take the win.

Danny Noppert sealed top spot in Group F with a tough 5-4 win over Brendan Dolan.

Dolan would have needed a 5-3 victory to qualify but Noppert held strong as the 'History Maker' rallied, clinching the win with a brilliant 121 checkout in the deciding leg.

Andrew Gilding also did what he needed to qualify from Group F with a 5-1 victory over Haruki Muramatsu.

Despite Muramatsu taking an early lead, Gilding brough his average up to 100 and fired in a brilliant 136 checkout on his way to victory and a spot in the next round.

Elsewhere, an already eliminated Dave Chisnall held on for a 5-4 victory against already qualified Stowe Buntz in Group E, while Ricardo Pietreczko rounded off his debut appearance at the Grand Slam with a 5-4 win over Nathan Aspinall in Group H.

What happens on Wednesday at the Grand Slam?

The top two players from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the last 16 action beginning on Wednesday and running through to the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

