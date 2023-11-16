Grand Slam of Darts: Beau Greaves 'a special talent' after impressive debut, says Wayne Mardle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster were full of praise for 19-year-old Beau Greaves' debut at the Grand Slam of Darts Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster were full of praise for 19-year-old Beau Greaves' debut at the Grand Slam of Darts

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle has described Beau Greaves as a "special talent" after her impressive performance at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Greaves narrowly missed a match dart in her dramatic 5-4 defeat to Damon Heta on Tuesday, which would have put her into the knockout stages.

The 19-year-old also just lost 5-4 to Nathan Aspinall in her opening match but cruised to a 5-1 victory over Ricardo Pietreczko in the second match to give herself a chance of going through to the last 16 on her Grand Slam debut.

Ultimately, the missed double on D16 in the deciding leg was punished by Heta, who joked he hopes Greaves does not get a tour card or "we will be in trouble".

"She [Greaves] was insane. I was shaking like crazy. I am a fit dude, and I am never like that unless I am running a marathon or something," said Heta.

"Fair play to Beau. I cheer her on when I watch the darts when she is playing so to play against her and just to get over that line is massive."

Greaves is the current WDF women's world champion and will defend her title at Lakeside, rather than playing the PDC World Championship - live on Sky Sports from December 15 to January 3.

Both Mardle and fellow Sky Sports analyst Mark Webster agree that Greaves is the best female player on the tour after an incredible rise in the last two years.

"I feel for Beau because she was in a great position (against Heta). She will find herself in more good positions over the years because what a special talent she is," said Mardle.

"I still can't get over the fact she's only 19. She's been around for so long. She is experienced but the more experience she gets on these big stages, she will only get better."

Fallon Sherrock also lost a winner-takes-all match, to go through to the knockout stages, but will be at the Alexandra Palace for a fourth time in December.

Webster thinks Greaves and Sherrock are the two leading female players at the moment.

On Greaves, he said: "She never ever looked like she felt she was under pressure. She had a point to prove, was here to enjoy herself and missed a match dart.

"She was so competitive and is by far the best female player out there at this stage, closely followed by Fallon. She's dominated the women's series and will be back next year. She will be back for as long as she wants to!

"She's very laid-back about her career and not putting too much pressure on herself. Not playing at Ally Pally is a shame. She's going to keep playing darts and if she keeps enjoying herself, she's going to be a threat."

What happens on Thursday at the Grand Slam?

The second-round action will conclude on Thursday, as three-time champion Michael van Gerwen takes on Australian No 1 Heta for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall faces 2018 World Champion Rob Cross, world No 7 Danny Noppert plays a resurgent Stephen Bunting, while UK Open champion Andrew Gilding meets American newcomer Stowe Buntz.

Grand Slam of Darts: Thursday's Second Round Matches Stowe Buntz vs Andrew Gilding Danny Noppert vs Stephen Bunting Michael van Gerwen vs Damon Heta Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross

When are the World Championships?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

