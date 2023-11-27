World Darts Championship: Treble 20 and Alexandra Palace turn green

Treble 20 is turning green for the Darts World Championship Credit: PDC and Paddy Power

A change to the darts board for the World Darts Championship has been revealed ahead of the tournament getting under way next month.

The treble 20 will change from its traditional shade of red to green. The new dartboard is part of the mission by Paddy Power to turn Alexandra Palace green for the festive period ahead of the tournament which takes place from December 15 until January 3, live on Sky Sports.

The boards will be produced by Winmau, the official supplier for the Professional Darts Corporation, and will sit in the centre of a green stage where Michael Smith will defend his title.

The world's biggest darts tournament will see 96 stars from around the globe battle it out for the sport's most prestigious title, and the draw for the tournament will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday afternoon.

Research has shown the colour green sits at the centre of the visual spectrum while red and blue are at either end of the scale and harder to see.

Green is the colour that humans perceive more accurately which leads to improved precision and decreased eye fatigue.

Speaking about the change, PDC chief executive Matthew Porter said: "If after 30 years of our World Championship being played on a traditional dartboard, change means improvement for the standard and quality of the sport, and it directly benefits the health of players, then we owe it to them to give it a go."

World champion Smith crashed out of the Players Championship in the first round after suffering a shock defeat to Richard Veenstra.

There are four more starting spots up for grabs for the World Darts Championship and the PDC Tour Card holders who have not qualified will have their final chance on Monday.

Due to Beau Greaves missing the tournament and the qualification of both PDC Youth World Championship finalists for the Championships, there are now four places to be divided among the participants instead of two.

Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports. Stream the World Darts Championship and more with NOW I Get Sky Sports