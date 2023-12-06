Phil Taylor: Legendary darts player on Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and why he decided to retire

Legendary darts player Phil Taylor explains why he is hanging up his flights next year and who he thinks will win this year's World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Taylor, known as 'The Power', has now confirmed his glittering trophy-laden career on the oche is about to enter its final 12 months, but he will continue to be a World Senior Darts Tour global ambassador after his retirement.

"I've enjoyed the Senior Tour but I'm just disappointed I've not won anything," revealed Taylor. "I decided to step away a couple of years ago to be honest. I was losing matches and looking at those people who were buying tickets to come and see you.

"It's heart-breaking for me not to perform. I can't do it. If I perform this year, then great but if I can't then farewell.

"It will be like a farewell tour and I'd love to win the last one. If I don't win any, the last one will do me.

"I've had some great memories and sometimes you look back and don't even realise you've been there.

"You look at some of the younger players these days and you think 'how would you beat these players?' But I would have found a way to beat them."

Taylor has tipped Michale van Gerwen to win the World Championship at Alexandra Palace

Taylor and Michael van Gerwen will never cease to provoke disagreement among darts fans, and the greatness of the two players is inevitably measured in different ways although 'The Power' says he would have enjoyed taking on the Dutch superstar at their peak.

"I would have loved to Michael (van Gerwen) in my heyday when I was at my best because I would have played under-par and beat him, so I know I could have played better in my hay-day," said Taylor, a 16-time World Champion.

"The new crop are very good. I can see some things they can do right and some things they can do wrong. They're very one-track minded, very monotone but some of them are very loud, jumping about and some concentrate and do their job."

Luke Humphries is the man of the moment, brimming with confidence ahead of Alexandra Palace, lifting a hat-trick of televised titles to rise to a career-high of world No 3.

"I think Luke is a breath of fresh air, he's great for the game," said Taylor. "He's a different character and I think he's good for the game as well which makes a nice change. Darts is in a good place.

"He's a different player. He reminds me of John Lowe and even I used to jump about a bit but Luke is not really that type of player. He does it now and again and it's nice.

"Gerwyn Price is a different kettle of fish because he winds players up. He knows that he's doing and he'll be a big force in the World Championship."

Taylor is backing Van Gerwen win the biggest event in darts for the fourth time in his career with 'Mighty Mike' in line for a potential semi-final blockbuster clash with Humphries.

Meanwhile, Luke Littler has been touted as one of the sport's most exciting talents with the 16-year-old set to make his Ally Pally bow in December.

"I personally would put my money on Michael van Gerwen to win it because he's like a wounded tiger at the minute. He knows he can play well, he knows what he's doing and I think this time he'll play really, really, really well. His form is picking up at the right time," Taylor said.

"But you've got young players like Luke Littler. He's very good but he's 16 so time will tell when he's about 18,19 when he's got a few pound in his pocket - that's when you've got to be really dedicated.

"The likes of Roy Keane or David Beckham and the Nevilles are example of players who wanted to prolong their career, you have to put on curb on things and concentrate. Luke needs a good manager. If I was to be looking after Luke, I would be saying 'don't you dare'."

When is the World Darts Championship?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

